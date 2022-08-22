ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers vote to strike at Ohio’s largest system

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Educators in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday evening voted to go on strike days before students are set to return to classrooms in the state’s largest public school system.

The Columbus Education Association (CEA), which represents roughly 4,000 employees, said 94 percent of its members voted to reject the school board’s latest offer, leading to the system’s first strike since 1975.

The union says it wants the system to reduce class sizes, improve building conditions and hire full-time art, music and physical education teachers in elementary schools, adding that the school board “walked away” from the bargaining table on July 28.

“CEA is committed to bargaining for the safe and welcoming, properly maintained, and fully-resourced public schools Columbus students deserve,” the union wrote on Twitter.

Jennifer Adair, the president of the Columbus City Schools Board of Education, said in a statement that the vote was “incredibly disappointing.”

“Our offer to CEA put children first and prioritized their education and their growth,” Adair said.

“We offered a generous compensation package for teachers and provisions that would have a positive impact on classrooms,” she added. “Our offer was also responsive to the concerns that have been raised by CEA during the negotiations process. Our community’s children are the board’s priority, and our offer reflected that fact.”

Students begin school in Columbus on Wednesday, and Adair said the strike would require classes to begin online.

“We know this is not ideal, but we have an obligation to continue educating and supporting students despite the current circumstances,” said Adair.

The union, meanwhile, called on students and parents to not cross the virtual picket line by attending online learning, adding that the strike will not interfere with students participating in the school system’s meal pick-up offerings.

“Honoring CEA’s picket line means that you won’t enter school property where a physical picket line has been established,” the union wrote on its website.

“It also means that students won’t engage in any so-called online synchronous and asynchronous ‘learning’ pursuant to CCS’ Alternative Opening Plan. Crossing the picket line prolongs the strike,” the union continued.

