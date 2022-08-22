ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Mayor to host ‘Amarillo Talks Business’ tour

By David Gay
By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 11 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will conduct the “Amarillo Talks Business” tour, touting the recent economic accomplishments in the Amarillo area.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Nelson will visit area businesses throughout the next month, speaking with the owners and employees. The tour will be featured on the city’s social media outlets in the next month.

“What is happening in Amarillo right now as far as economic growth is unprecedented,” Nelson said in the release. “There is no better source to discuss Amarillo’s success than those who are helping make it happen – Amarillo businesses. This is what Amarillo Talks Business is all about.”

This comes after the Texas Workforce Commission recently reported that Amarillo tied with the Austin-Round Rock area for the lowest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the state with 3.1% in July. City of Amarillo officials also cited the recent decision by Producer Owned Beef, LLC to build its new processing plant in Amarillo, along with the recent developments at the Commons at St. Anthony’s as well as at the Santa Fe Depot.

“Amarillo is enjoying economic success in a variety of ways. This is a historic time for Amarillo as far as economic growth,” Nelson said in the release. “What is happening in Amarillo is exciting – now and for the future.”

Ann Rogers
11d ago

Sounds like what the chamber and Deborah McCartt did. Nothing flatters like imitation.

