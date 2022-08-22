ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin Dam, PA

CSVT Related Road Work Set to Begin on Grangers Road in Winfield

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that planned road work will close a portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County. On Tuesday, September 6, Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.
WINFIELD, PA
UPDATE: Reagan Street Opens In Time for Thursday Rush Hour in Sunbury

UPDATE: Reagan Street Opened In Time for Thursday Rush Hour in Sunbury. Reagan Street opened prior to 5pm Thursday. UPDATE: Reagan Street opened prior to 5pm Thursday. The one million dollar Reagan Street project has consisted of installing new sewer and stormwater management lines. Sunbury City Councilman Jim Eister says...
SUNBURY, PA
Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.

Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Truck Damages Hollingshead Bridge; Driver Sought

A hit-and-run accident damaged an historic landmark in Columbia County Tuesday. Authorities say the driver of a box truck approaching the Hollingshead Covered Bridge over Catawissa Creek disregarded the clearance sign of eight feet, three inches and proceeded to tear out all eleven crossbeams before passing through. The truck was seen heading south on Old Reading Road. The bridge, which was first erected in 1851 has been closed to traffic until further notice.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
State College

Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location

Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Delays Expected in Selinsgrove for Susquehanna University Move-In

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students will begin moving in later this week and that means some traffic delays in Selinsgrove. SU says move-in will take place this Thursday, and there will be traffic delays on University Avenue and other surrounding streets. Traffic is expected to be most congested during the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards

Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances. Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties. The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior

An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination

A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Sweltering start to Shamokin school year

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

