Read full article on original website
Related
wkok.com
CSVT Related Road Work Set to Begin on Grangers Road in Winfield
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that planned road work will close a portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County. On Tuesday, September 6, Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Reagan Street Opens In Time for Thursday Rush Hour in Sunbury
UPDATE: Reagan Street Opened In Time for Thursday Rush Hour in Sunbury. Reagan Street opened prior to 5pm Thursday. UPDATE: Reagan Street opened prior to 5pm Thursday. The one million dollar Reagan Street project has consisted of installing new sewer and stormwater management lines. Sunbury City Councilman Jim Eister says...
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.
Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whlm.com
Truck Damages Hollingshead Bridge; Driver Sought
A hit-and-run accident damaged an historic landmark in Columbia County Tuesday. Authorities say the driver of a box truck approaching the Hollingshead Covered Bridge over Catawissa Creek disregarded the clearance sign of eight feet, three inches and proceeded to tear out all eleven crossbeams before passing through. The truck was seen heading south on Old Reading Road. The bridge, which was first erected in 1851 has been closed to traffic until further notice.
State College
Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location
Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
wkok.com
Delays Expected in Selinsgrove for Susquehanna University Move-In
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students will begin moving in later this week and that means some traffic delays in Selinsgrove. SU says move-in will take place this Thursday, and there will be traffic delays on University Avenue and other surrounding streets. Traffic is expected to be most congested during the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards
Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances. Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties. The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. ...
lykensvalley.org
Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior
An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is behind bars, charged with attempted homicide. According to state police, 18-year-old Mandon Watts fired several shots at a group of people earlier this month at Resurrection Cemetery in Fairfield Township. Watts was picked up on Thursday by U.S. Marshals in...
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Sweltering start to Shamokin school year
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
wkok.com
Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
Comments / 0