ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Records broken at Iowa State Fair Saturday

By Griffin Wright
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ld5gA_0hQZImGb00

DES MOINES – This past Saturday there were multiple records broken at the Iowa State Fair. The first is the record for single-day attendance.

With a grand total of 128,298 people attending the fair Saturday the 20th, the single-day fair attendance record was broken. The previous record was set in 1991 with 127,277 people attending the fair.

Official numbers are still not out for the total number of people who visited the fair this year however so far more than 1 million people have attended.

Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years

The other record broken Saturday at the fair was the world record for the most people playing Cornhole.

Guinness Book of World Records was there to certify and the fair set a new record of 730 participants beating the previous record which was set in San Diego, California.

Jared Hassman, the organizer of the State Fair Cornhole Tournament, said that the record will be difficult to beat.

“State fair means a lot to a lot of Iowans. Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness book is pretty exciting,” Hassman said.

Now cleanup efforts are underway at the State Fair Grounds which are expected to continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Local reading non-profit celebrates two decades in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The mission is simple: Everybody wins when you read with a child.  This month, the local nonprofit is celebrating two decades of helping kids who are struggling to read. The reading and mentoring organization, Everybody Wins! Iowa, began back in 2002 with just about a dozen students.  Since then, volunteers have […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ingersoll Live block party returning Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ingersoll Live is returning for its 28th year Saturday. The event is being held in the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue and lasts from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature vendors, local businesses and organizations, art, live music, and is also free and open to the public. […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Fair#Guinness World Records#Cornhole#Iowans#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa

BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
IOWA STATE
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

March 5th Tornadoes: A Look Back

IOWA — March 5, 2022 brought the strongest tornado in over eight years to Iowa when an EF-4 tornado tore a 70-mile long track from southwest of Winterset to the northwest side of Newton. Six people were killed by the tornado just south of Winterset, while nine other tornadoes were confirmed that day, including one […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

$25M project planned to renovate Iowa State Fair livestock barns

DES MOINES, Iowa – Now that the 2022 Iowa State Fair has finished up, a new $25 million project to renovate the livestock barns can begin. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans for the massive renovations Monday. The non-profit organization said the plans include a top to bottom approach. The Cattle, Horse, […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Blank IMAX will not return to Des Moines

The Science Center of Iowa will not reopen the Blank IMAX Dome Theater after water damage caused severe damage to the theater and film projector in 2018, Curt Simmons, president of SCI, told Axios Wednesday.Yes, but: That 6,000 square-foot space isn't going to sit empty — SCI is undergoing a $20 million capital campaign to redevelop the space.Details are sparse at the moment, but expect a major renovation that could include adding multiple levels and "substantially increase" public programming space, Simmons says.Flashback: Heavy rains in June 2018 flooded hundreds of homes and businesses in central Iowa, including the IMAX theater, which was the first of its kind in Des Moines when it opened in 2005.Flooding damaged the roof, specialized movie screen, projector, audio system and film collection. But SCI struggled to get reimbursed for the damage from their insurance company, filing a lawsuit in 2020 that accused Philadelphia Insurance Company of underpaying claims for damaged equipment.It ended in a settlement this year for an undisclosed amount of money.What's next: SCI is still fundraising for its capital campaign and plan on sharing more detailed plans with the public soon.
98.1 KHAK

Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
WHO 13

Iowa Thoroughbred to compete in Travers Stakes New York race

SARATOGA, New York — An Iowa Thoroughbred Ain’t Life Grand will compete in the Travers Stakes race on Saturday. Ain’t Life Grand will be competing against the likes of Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, and others for a 1.25 million dollar prize. His owner, Ray Shattuck, said they’re confident he’ll perform great. “He’s always wanted […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Emergency Management Director talks Winterset tornado recovery

WINTERSET, Iowa – It’s been five months since several tornadoes ripped through Iowa, and that includes an EF4 storm that carved a 70-mile path from Macksburg to Newton, hitting communities like Winterset, Norwalk, and Runnells. Fifty homes were destroyed or damaged, many along Carver Road. Some of those homes were those of Winterset high school students. Most […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair breaks record for world’s largest cornhole tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting. The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans.  “Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman. […]
98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home

How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts

DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million dollar investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy