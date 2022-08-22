Read full article on original website
Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois
CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
Man gets 6 years for attacking two people with a hammer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he attacked two people with a hammer. Timothy Sutton, formerly of Danville, was sentenced on a domestic battery charge. On February 24, Sutton violently attacked two people with a hammer as they were returning home...
Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
Convicted felon sentenced to 10.5 years for possession of a weapon
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted felon has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison after he fired multiple shots last year in Danville. Corlando Lewis, formerly of Danville, was identified as the person who fired shots around 11:00 a.m. on April 4, 2021 in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
Serial abuser sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic attack
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man with four prior domestic violence convictions has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for yet another domestic attack. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, was sentenced for domestic battery. He was sentenced as a class two felon due to his prior convictions.
Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store. On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41. Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered...
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
Four individuals charged with criminal offenses in relation to a fatal shooting from 2014
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged four individuals with criminal offenses, for their connection to a fatal shooting from 2014. According to police, on December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Champaign Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at...
Paris couple’s motorcycle crash caught on camera
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris couple is asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings after they were involved in a crash that they said could have been deadly. Chris and Charla Messenger said they were riding their motorcycles to Terra Haute, Indiana for some shopping and lunch last month, but barely made […]
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
Illinois State Police Arrest Greenup Man for First Degree Murder
GREENUP – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 announce the arrest of Lonnie L. Glidewell, a 57-year-old male from Greenup, IL, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony). On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:23 p.m., the ISP DCI – Zone 8 was requested...
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
School officials enacted safety protocols in Parke Co. after suspicious person parked near an elementary playground
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School officials in Parke County enacted their safety protocols after an incident near the elementary school. It happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon near the Montezuma Elementary School. According to a letter to parents, staff at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle near the playground. They...
Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
