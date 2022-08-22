Read full article on original website
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
Stocks Plummet As Powell Doubles Down On Fed's Inflation Fight Until 'The Job Is Done'
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was among the most anticipated speakers at the Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Friday. Here’s a look at what Powell said in the fight against inflation. What Happened: Powell said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of...
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
"It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group. What's the market analysis firm referring to? Selling stocks when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reaches 3%. And that’s been the case this week. According to...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Bill Gates Likely Saw Food Shortages Coming Years Ago — Why His Land Accumulation Feels Calculated
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. MSFT has had an incredibly impressive career. Having the foresight and vision to push technology forward and making savvy investments along the way helped turn Gates into one of the richest men on the planet and a billionaire several times over. United Nations officials...
Trump SPAC Merger Deal Includes Provisions For 'Material Disruptive Events' Like A Presidential Run And Prison Time
One of the most talked about SPAC mergers of all time saw shares surge in valuation and demand and brought interest back to the SPAC market. A filing shows some provisions for the SPAC merger based on its well-known namesake leader. What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group announced a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation
● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
[Video] These Are The Things Investors Should Think About When Looking At Cannabis Stocks, According To CNBC's Tim Seymour
What should investors pay attention to during the next wave of investing in cannabis?. According to Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS, more subsectors will develop as the industry goes global. Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Tim Seymour and let’s network and learn together. Join...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 69.01%, 122.12% and 51.12% respectively. As good...
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%
In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Dollar General Remains An Attractive Investment Opportunity, Says This Analyst
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Dollar General Corp DG and raised the price target to $285 from $260, implying an 19% upside. The analyst raised the price target after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. Griffin thinks Dollar General will remain an attractive investment...
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
The World's Largest Hedge Fund Bridgewater Associates Holds These 3 Dividend Stocks
Bridgewater Associates is an American hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, it's the world’s largest hedge fund, with approximately $23.6 billion assets under management, as of August 2022. If you are looking to invest like Bridgewater Associates, here are three dividend stocks that offer future growth potential...
