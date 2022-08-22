ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation

● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
