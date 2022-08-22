Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Robert Plant Told Joe Elliott to Stop Warming Up His Voice
Robert Plant said he advised Joe Elliott against warming up his voice before concerts and admitted he doesn't do much pre-show preparation himself. In a Los Angeles Times interview alongside collaborator Alison Krauss, the Led Zeppelin icon referred indirectly to his Def Leppard counterpart after being asked how he took care of his voice.
35 Years Ago: Kiss Tries to Be Everyone Else on ‘Crazy Crazy Nights’
Kiss’ original masks may have been long gone, but their Aug. 18, 1987, single “Crazy Crazy Nights” seemed to suggest the band was trying on a new one. Written by Paul Stanley with assistance from co-writer Adam Mitchell, this song was a clear attempt to emulate the success of newer rock heroes Bon Jovi and their ilk – groups that Kiss had in some cases influenced. The result was a slightly undignified feedback loop.
55 Years Ago: Big Brother and the Holding Company Release Debut LP
For many aspiring rock bands, signing a record deal is a dream come true. For Big Brother & the Holding Company, it was more a matter of fiscal necessity. In September 1966, the San Francisco band - which included guitarists Sam Andrew and James Gurley, bassist Peter Albin, drummer Dave Getz and singer Janis Joplin - found themselves stranded in Chicago. Even though they were paid for some performances at Mother Blues, there wasn't enough money for plane tickets back to California. Bob Shad of the California-based independent record label Mainstream Records offered a solution: Sign a contract to make the money. Up until that point, Mainstream produced jazz albums. Big Brother & the Holding Company would be the label's first rock act.
The 10 Weirdest Rolling Stones Songs
The Rolling Stones are well known for their dogged endurance. Very little deters them. It's an unwavering attitude that applies to their touring schedule as much as it does to their willingness to think outside the box. "The more ways you do it, the better it is because you get more variety," Mick Jagger said in a 2007 interview.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Four Teenage Girls Surprised the Beatles in a Helicopter
Dedicated fans will go to great lengths to meet their favorite rock stars, staking out hotels, restaurants and backstage doorways to catch a glimpse. A group of teenage girls took things even further on Aug. 25, 1965, when they rented a helicopter to get close to the Beatles. The band...
Robert Plant Told Alison Krauss of Song That ‘Embarrassed’ Him
Robert Plant said he once told Alison Krauss that he felt “embarrassed” about Led Zeppelin's song “The Battle of Evermore,” and she offered him a different perspective on it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he laughed about having involved “one or two too many,...
‘Saturday Night Live”s Original Cast: Where Are They Now?
A lot has changed since Saturday Night Live’s first episode aired on Oct. 11, 1975. For one thing, the show was then called NBC’s Saturday Night since sports broadcaster Howard Cosell, of all people, had snapped up producer Lorne Michaels’ first choice of name for his mercifully short-lived comedy-variety show on ABC, Howard Cosell’s Saturday Night Live. And, looking over the overstuffed rosters of cast members and featured players in recent seasons, it’s startling to think that this groundbreaking, culturally defining 90-minute sketch show was initially performed by only seven people.
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, the drummer best known for his work alongside Buddy Holly in the band the Crickets, has died at the age of 82. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry 'JI' Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy's very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at the age of 82,” noted a message posted to Holly’s official Facebook page. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both the Crickets, and rock n' roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.”
RELATED PEOPLE
50 Years Ago: ‘The Midnight Special’ Changes Music Entertainment
As incredible as it might sound now, there was a time when televised entertainment wasn't available around the clock. That all changed with Burt Sugarman's music-oriented variety show The Midnight Special, which debuted on Aug. 19, 1972. Until the early '70s, it was standard practice for most TV stations to...
How ‘Hangman Jury’ Helped Aerosmith Bridge Their Career Gap
Aerosmith scaled the charts with a vengeance with their career-rejuvenating, multiplatinum 1987 album Permanent Vacation. But before glossy pop-rockers like "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" and mega-ballads like "Angel" put them back on top, the bluesy "Hangman Jury" helped bridge the gap between Aerosmith's raucous mid-'70s heyday and their new chapter as MTV golden boys.
Bret Michaels on the End of Glam Metal: ‘I Blame Nobody’
Even though grunge is regarded as the music that brought glam metal’s popularity to an end, Poison's Bret Michaels doesn’t hold a grudge toward any of the genre’s artists. "Grunge was great," the singer declared during a recent interview with AZ Central. "We used Nirvana's director, Sam...
Metallica Celebrates Over 40 Years of History With Pittsburgh Show
Metallica has played some memorable gigs in Pittsburgh, Pa. over the years, starting with their first area appearance in 1988 as part of the Monsters of Rock package tour with Van Halen. In total, they’ve notched 11 appearances in the Steel City, including a stop at Three Rivers Stadium in the summer of 1992 on their co-headlining run with Guns N’ Roses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
45 Years Ago: Eric Carmen Somehow Completes a Deeply Personal Masterpiece
Late 1976 found Eric Carmen in a position most only dream of, despite the breakup of his band Raspberries. Now free to pursue a solo career, his 1975 self-titled debut had gone gold on the backs of two hit singles: the immortal "All By Myself" and its follow-up, "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again."
40 Artists Who Defined Rock Music in 1982
Steve Perry was still with Journey in 1982, Metallica had just debuted and the Doobie Brothers went on a farewell tour that wouldn't be their last. Popular songs would soon be dripping with synthesizers and reverb, and some of that had already begun seeping in. By and large, however, rock artists continued to enjoy success in 1982 with full drum kits and timeless guitar solos.
Robert Fripp’s Tip for Breaking Up a Band
King Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp looked back on the challenges of songwriting with other musicians, and picked out an easy way to break up a lineup. “With Crimson [songwriting] was an open form of engagement, which has always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding,” Fripp explained in a new interview with Guitar World. “If you would like a band to break up, have writing rehearsals. What you do when you hit that problem is you get on the road. Then you introduce an audience into the situation, music comes to life and you’ll keep going.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Motley Crue Dismantled the Lord’s Prayer for ‘Wild Side’
Organized religion was not high on Motley Crue's list of priorities by the time they released their fourth album, Girls, Girls, Girls — but Nikki Sixx did receive some divine inspiration for the album's second single, "Wild Side." By his own account, the bassist had transitioned to part-time musician...
Why Dave Davies Believes the Kinks’ ‘Lola’ Is ‘Very Topical Now’
It’s been decades since the Kinks notched a Top 10 hit with “Lola,” but Dave Davies believes the song is more relevant than ever. The 1970 single was controversial upon release because of lyrical content which detailed the narrator’s romantic encounter with what was presumed to be a drag queen or transgender individual. Some stations refused to play “Lola,” while others faded the ending before the Kinks’ gender reveal.
Julian Lennon Was ‘Shocked’ by Paul McCartney’s Virtual Duet
Julian Lennon has revealed that he was uneasy when he first saw his dad John Lennon's voice and image used as a "virtual duet" with Paul McCartney. McCartney performed the Beatles' "I've Got a Feeling" alongside footage and audio of the late Lennon singing his half of the duet during his most recent tour. The material was drawn from Peter Jackson's 2021 film The Beatles: Get Back.
50 Years Ago: The Band Boldly Reshapes With ‘Rock of Ages’
The Band's initial live release was an offhanded overhaul, rather than an attempt to simply replicate their catalog. Issued on Aug. 15, 1972, the brass-laced Rock of Ages would become a showcase for a group pushing itself musically and creatively. Credit New Orleans soul Svengali Allen Toussaint, who wrote arrangements...
Ultimate Classic Rock
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0