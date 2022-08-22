ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!

Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Camelot Home’s New Luxury Community: Willow in Phoenix

Camelot Homes, a luxury, award-winning home design company, has announced its latest community, Willow, is now ready for new homeowners in North Central Phoenix. Sales have begun for Camelot Homes‘ newest community, Willow. The new neighborhood is situated in Central Phoenix and provides an urban yet rural living style. The ranch-style homes and tree-lined streets reflect Phoenix’s historical sites while embracing modern living. Willow homeowners will have easy access to both Uptown and Downtown Phoenix, located within walking distance of shops, dining and more entertainment.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Jalapeño Inferno owner creates ghost kitchen

It’s no secret that the pandemic drastically shook up the restaurant industry. However, closing the doors to patrons looking to dine in at the Jalapeño Inferno prompted owner Terry Craig to look at his business model in a whole new way by converting another concept he had into a takeout-specific restaurant and cantina that opened in May.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

How to turn cactus fruits into delicious prickly pear juice

Like baking cookies on the car windshield or squeezing citrus for limoncello, harvesting prickly pear fruit might just be on your Phoenix culinary bucket list. But just like you better use an oven mitt for those chocolate chips, it's important to be prepared for prickly pears, which live up to their name with their invisible stickers that work their way into their skin and really hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Peoria Hosts the Peoria Country Fest

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant and the City of Peoria will host the Peoria Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, featuring live country music from four popular country artists and live bull riding. The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and mechanical bull riding. The Peoria Country...
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

828 West Earll Drive

The MOST central location in Phoenix! Near everything! St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix College, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale, Downtown, hiking, business, everything. This is the most central location you could be in the Phoenix metro area! Fun, eclectically decorated, cozy bungalow house in a great area! Walk to Sprouts for groceries, restaurants and more! Home was recently fully remodeled. All new kitchen with gas stove and new cabinets, newer furniture, fresh paint, window coverings. Huge yard! Popcorn machine! Netflix, Hulu TV included, WiFi, propane grill. Welcome home!
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Savor a 5-Course Pre-Fixe Summer Special at Francine Scottsdale

Transport yourself to the South of France in the rustic charm of Scottsdale’s Francine Restaurant and enjoy a five-course pre-fixe summer dinner special full of all the flavors of the sun now through the end of August. Located in the luxury wing of Scottsdale’s Fashion Square, the upscale bistro...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

4120 N 21ST STREET

Modern 1bd with yard - Stunning Property in the Biltmore area! This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in a gated community and has been completely remodeled inside and out to perfection. Light cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless appliances and stained concrete floors this home is gorgeous and stunning! BBQ in the grassy courtyard area, Gated Community, covered parking, and washer/dryer inside your home. Private patio area, Includes all appliances. Great centrally located area, not far from downtown or from all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.peakinvprop.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Crawling to Guy Fieri's favorite restaurants in the Valley

Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," really loves Arizona restaurants. He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans. Speaking of superfans: My friend Nicole recently threw a Guy Fieri-themed 30th birthday party...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions on Saturday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions on Saturday in honor of NBCUniversal’s monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. About 200 dogs, cats and other animals are available for adoptions at AHS’ two locations. All pets are spayed or neutered, are up to date on...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fast Casual

Cinnaholic adding 4th Arizona location

Georgia's Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery, will open later this year in Mesa, Arizona, at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite. The concept has locations operating in Gilbert, Scottdale and Tempe and has signed three agreements for the Phoenix area. "Arizonians can't seem to get enough Cinnaholic, and we are happy...
MESA, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife

It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
TEMPE, AZ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Phoenix Celebrates Labor Day Super Sale Weekend, Sept. 2 – 5

Join Tanger Outlets Phoenix this weekend from Friday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day Weekend Super Sale-abration!. Guests can take advantage of the opportunities to SAVE BIG this weekend at all of the shoppers’ favorite stores! To save outlet store's deals today download the Tanger App. Shoppers can add deals to their wallets for fast access while shopping.
PHOENIX, AZ

