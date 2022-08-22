ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
KTAL

Shreveport police seek to identify convenience store armed robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to identify a person they believe committed the armed robbery of a convenience store. Police say they responded to an armed robbery call on August 2 at 3:55 a.m. at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete

Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI

SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
Natchitoches Times

Deputies arrest Creston man on felony narcotics and weapons charges

An NPSO deputy was patrolling on La. Hwy 9 north of Campti Thursday, Aug. 25 at approximately 11:03 p.m. when he stopped a 2010 Ford Flex for speeding 72 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Isaac Terrel Caldwell, 29, of Creston. Deputies say while...
Alvin Jones
KSLA

19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Officer Facing Serious Charges Today

A Shreveport police officer is facing serious charges today. 51-year-old James Cisco is charged with felony wire fraud charges. He is suspected of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal grand jury has indicted Cisco on six counts of wire fraud.
KSLA

Officers involved in shooting on Kings Highway

Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. The primary focus is south Bossier. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KSLA

Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
KSLA

SPD officer indicted for alleged wire fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an officer with the Shreveport Police Department has been indicted by a grand jury for wire fraud. James Cisco, 51, was charged with six counts of wire fraud on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The indictment alleges that from around January...
KSLA

Bossier Parish receives $30 million to fix roads

The primary focus is south Bossier. Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. Two officers shot a man armed with a machete. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The superintendent says for security purposes, he could not identify or...
KEEL Radio

Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare

Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
