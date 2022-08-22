Read full article on original website
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
KTAL
Shreveport police seek to identify convenience store armed robber
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to identify a person they believe committed the armed robbery of a convenience store. Police say they responded to an armed robbery call on August 2 at 3:55 a.m. at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete
Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
KSLA
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
KTAL
Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
Natchitoches Times
Deputies arrest Creston man on felony narcotics and weapons charges
An NPSO deputy was patrolling on La. Hwy 9 north of Campti Thursday, Aug. 25 at approximately 11:03 p.m. when he stopped a 2010 Ford Flex for speeding 72 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Isaac Terrel Caldwell, 29, of Creston. Deputies say while...
KSLA
2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Shreveport police officers shot a man armed with a machete three times in his lower body, a police spokeswoman said. None of his wounds appeared to be life-threatening, she added. The shooting happened on Kings Highway near Byrd High School the night of Thursday,...
KSLA
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
Shreveport Police Officer Facing Serious Charges Today
A Shreveport police officer is facing serious charges today. 51-year-old James Cisco is charged with felony wire fraud charges. He is suspected of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal grand jury has indicted Cisco on six counts of wire fraud.
KSLA
Officers involved in shooting on Kings Highway
Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. The primary focus is south Bossier. The Bossier Police Jury says they received $30 million in federal funding through a grant from FEMA for the road work. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 10 hours ago.
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
KSLA
Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
KSLA
SPD officer indicted for alleged wire fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an officer with the Shreveport Police Department has been indicted by a grand jury for wire fraud. James Cisco, 51, was charged with six counts of wire fraud on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The indictment alleges that from around January...
KSLA
Bossier Parish receives $30 million to fix roads
The primary focus is south Bossier. Both the Shreveport police and fire departments were in attendance. Two officers shot a man armed with a machete. New school safety program in place at Bloomburg ISD. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The superintendent says for security purposes, he could not identify or...
Webster Parish Student Activities Change Rules Following Gun Scare
Things are changing at Minden high School football games because of a gun scare last week. In fact, all stadiums in Webster Parish will have strict rules about what you can bring in. At tonight's (8/26/22) Football game, you can not bring in food or drink, no umbrellas, no laser pointers, no oversized bags and of course no weapons including pocket knives or pocket tools. Bags have to be clear unless they are smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches.
KSLA
Part of LA 527 dedicated to memory of fallen South Bossier firefighter Jessie Henry
The nonprofit will be running the program until December. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The fire department dedicated a portion of Louisiana Highway 527 to Jessie Henry. Louisiana Downs keeps racing on the weekends. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
kalb.com
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KTAL
Home again: Macaw rescued from tree at Bossier Parish Courthouse
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An exotic bird that escaped from a shop in Benton is back home safe after it was rescued from a tree outside of the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the colorful young macaw, Teko, went missing during the...
