Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About C3.ai
Analysts have provided the following ratings for C3.ai AI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $17.5 versus the current price of C3.ai at $14.52, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About iRhythm Technologies
Analysts have provided the following ratings for iRhythm Technologies IRTC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $164.33 versus the current price of iRhythm Technologies at $151.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Forma Therapeutics Hldgs
Within the last quarter, Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Forma Therapeutics Hldgs has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $20.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Catalyst Biosciences?
Catalyst Biosciences's (NASDAQ:CBIO) short percent of float has fallen 48.42% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 918 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.94% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lowe's Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.1%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion. Buying $1000 In LOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of LOW stock 5 years...
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
4 Broadcom Analysts On 'Solid' Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Broadcom is well positioned in "more resilient" markets with differentiated assets, an analyst says. Broadcom indicated limited visibility into the sustainability of demand into 2023, another analyst says. Broadcom Inc AVGO Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and revenues ahead of expectations. BofA Securities On Broadcom. Analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy...
Analyst Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has an average price target of $62.89 with a high of $79.00 and a low of $40.00.
Analyst Ratings for Ncino
Within the last quarter, Ncino NCNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ncino. The company has an average price target of $40.4 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $35.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About ZIM Integrated Shipping?
ZIM Integrated Shipping's (NYSE:ZIM) short percent of float has fallen 26.18% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.11 million shares sold short, which is 9.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened?. Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor -...
Flex LNG: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Flex LNG FLNG. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share. On Wednesday, Flex LNG will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
The Institutions Choke On Chewy, Inc Results
The institutions took some big bites of Chewy, Inc CHWY over the last two years driving the institutional ownership up to nearly 100%. This is quite a feat considering the short interest is also running near 25% so there are quite a few shares on the market. The institutions took...
Where Clean Harbors Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Clean Harbors CLH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $138.5 versus the current price of Clean Harbors at $119.24, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
