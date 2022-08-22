Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail
RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter...
WISH-TV
Police: Man caught with more than 45 pounds of pot during traffic stop
FULTON Ind. (WISH) — A man was caught with a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop in Fulton County on Saturday, according to police. 46-year-old John Madden was pulled over by the Rochester Police Department on Saturday, who suspected criminal activity. The Rochester Police Department, the Fulton...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
abc57.com
Man accused of trying to steal from Walmart three times in one day
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to steal items from a Walmart three times in one day, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Myers, 39 was arrested on three counts of theft. On Monday, a South Bend Police officer responded...
abc57.com
Officials believe drugs were related in death of teen found unresponsive in park
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart County Homicide Officials confirmed Wednesday they believe drugs were involved in the incident where two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon, with one of them later dying. ABC57 spoke with park goers and a local mother who lost her own...
abc57.com
Man accused of stabbing neighbor during money dispute
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. On Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called...
abc57.com
Bikers against Predators confront man in Marshall County, man arrested on child solicitation charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested by Marshall County deputies after being confronted by the group Bikers against Predators about his inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, deputies were informed that a representative with the group Bikers against Predators was...
abc57.com
Man taken to hospital after allegedly threatening to hurt people at park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police will pursue criminal charges after a man was seen allegedly threatening others and himself and vandalizing a park on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Early Friday afternoon, officers were called to Pulaski Park in the 1300 block of Huron Street for reports...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
abc57.com
Body camera video shows negotiations before fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An internal review is underway in how the South Bend Police Department handled the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell last month. The suicidal man was going through a mental health crisis in the field outside Coquillard Elementary school, according to the body camera video. During...
abc57.com
Shooting of Dante Kittrell by police ruled justifiable homicide
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced the fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell, 51, by police was a justifiable homicide. Kittrell was shot and killed on the property of Coquillard School in July 2022. The prosecutor's office said there was no evidence police officers on scene knew or could have...
abc57.com
Man arrested in South Bend man's murder arrested in Elkhart County for rape, burglary
ELKHART, Ind. - A man accused of murder in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour is being held at the Elkhart County Jail on rape and burglary charges for an incident on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Antonio White, 23, was arrested on the following charges:. Rape with...
abc57.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 30-year-old Shelby Leigh Yanez, who has been living in Lapaz but was last seen in the Elkhart area on August 20 around 3 p.m. She was reported missing on August 21. Yanez also...
WNDU
Warsaw police ask for public’s help following automobile thefts
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the last two weekends, the Warsaw Police Department reported two separate rashes of stolen vehicles and theft from automobiles at residential areas west of downtown and along Parker Street. “It’s a little concerning, we’re right by a school, you know, there’s senior housing over here....
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
