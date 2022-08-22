Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death
HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
Register Citizen
Connecticut State Police arrest New Britain man suspected of Andover post office burglary
ANDOVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the January burglary of a United States post office. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain, has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree larceny and Class A felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. Gomez Rodriguez was transported to state Superior Court in Vernon for arraignment.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Meriden driver fled from Mass., CT state police at 110 mph on I-84 after crash
UNION — State police said they arrested a Meriden man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 84 earlier this summer. Ean Nosal, 24, was charged on an arrest warrant with second-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving-speed over 85 mph, state police said in a statement Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Scooter crash in Stratford sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, official says
STRATFORD — A man riding a motorized scooter was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Mill River Country Club Thursday evening, according to a fire official. The fire department was called to the intersection of Main and East Main streets around 6:30 p.m....
Register Citizen
Middletown police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in shooting in Traverse Square housing complex
MIDDLETOWN — A 22-year-old local man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Traverse Square housing complex earlier this year has been apprehended, police said Thursday. Nahkyn Durazzo was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm,...
Eyewitness News
Middletown police make arrest in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
Register Citizen
CT state police: Merritt Parkway wrong-way driver arrested in Stratford on multiple charges
STRATFORD — A 59-year-old Fairfield man who was driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway is facing multiple charges after he was arrested early Thursday, state police said. Troopers with the Connecticut State Police’s Troop I in Bethany and Troop G in Bridgeport received multiple 911 calls reporting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
New Haven man awaiting trial for Bridgeport murder arrested on new gun charge
BRIDGEPORT — A New Haven man, convicted five years ago of spraying bullets into a crowd on a North End street in Bridgeport, killing one man and injuring three other people, was arrested Wednesday after police said they found him with a loaded gun. Raashon “Red Dreads” Jackson, who...
‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood. A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
Bristol Press
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Westport police: Driver ejected from car in rollover crash at intersection of Sherwood Island, Post Road East
WESTPORT — Police were investigating after a car rolled over, ejecting the driver, at the intersection of the Sherwood Island Connector and Post Road East on Thursday evening. The driver of the car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries,...
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
Register Citizen
Police investigate string of vehicular smash-and-grabs in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Police are investigating a string of recent vehicle smash-and-grabs in town that they say might be linked. Since Aug. 24, the windows of at least three unoccupied vehicles were smashed in order to gain entry and steal items left inside, according to Southbury police. Given the similar...
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
1 dead, 1 wounded in New Haven shooting
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a Monday afternoon shooting in New Haven. Officers were called to the scene on Thompson Street just before 1:30 p.m.
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police: 15-year-old boy driving stolen car crashes into police cruiser, injuring officer
NAUGATUCK — A teenage boy who plowed a stolen car into a police cruiser, causing damage to the cruiser and minor injuries to the officer driving it, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, police said Wednesday. The incident began as Naugatuck police were investigating the theft of...
Register Citizen
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft
Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
Comments / 1