Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death

HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut State Police arrest New Britain man suspected of Andover post office burglary

ANDOVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the January burglary of a United States post office. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain, has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree larceny and Class A felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. Gomez Rodriguez was transported to state Superior Court in Vernon for arraignment.
ANDOVER, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Eyewitness News

Middletown police make arrest in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police made an arrest in a shooting earlier this year. Authorities said the shooting happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown, was found and arrested on Wednesday. Durazzo is charged with two counts of criminal attempt...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood.  A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Police investigate string of vehicular smash-and-grabs in Southbury

SOUTHBURY — Police are investigating a string of recent vehicle smash-and-grabs in town that they say might be linked. Since Aug. 24, the windows of at least three unoccupied vehicles were smashed in order to gain entry and steal items left inside, according to Southbury police. Given the similar...
SOUTHBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
Register Citizen

Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft

Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
BRANFORD, CT

