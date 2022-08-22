Read full article on original website
Related
Sierra Sun
Have you been to a Lake Tahoe beach lately? (Opinion)
If you’ve been to the beach lately you’ve likely seen an unfamiliar and unforgettable sight: algae. Lots of algae. More algae than long-term researchers have ever seen. The type of algae you may have experienced varies all around the lake and the extent changes week by week. What is it? What is causing it? Should you be concerned?
diablomag.com
The Future of Lake Tahoe
Visualize the Sierra Nevada as a belt of dramatic mountains draped across the eastern border of California—and the jewel shining in the center of that belt is Lake Tahoe. Its clear water, gorgeous setting, and year-round activities make it one of the most popular destinations in the United States, attracting 15 million visitors a year—more than the most popular national parks.
yankodesign.com
This rustic home near Lake Tahoe was built to withstand wildfires
In recent years, Californian wildfires have become more frequent and dangerous, hence when it comes to building homes and cabins in the Californian forests, it’s imperative to construct structures that are as non-combustible as possible. Architects have to be more mindful, and aware while building these lodgings, especially when it comes to the ones in the Lake Tahoe region, where the Caldor Fire burned 221,000 acres, and destroyed over 1000 structures, last year itself! A house near Lake Tahoe, that was built consciously using non-combustible materials, in an attempt to withstand forest fires is the CAMPout House. It was built for the CEO of Five9, a publicly traded cloud-software company in San Francisco, and his family.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nonprofit thrust into spotlight after finding abandoned cable in Lake Tahoe
It’s a beautiful March day out on Lake Tahoe, the sun is shining, the air is still and there are few other boats on the lake so the water looks like glass. The water is so pristine, it’s hard to imagine there can be anything ugly in the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burning Man weather: Dry winds, above average temperatures forecast for Black Rock Desert
People planning on attending Burning Man will see dusty winds and above-average temperatures this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Reno, the Black Rock Desert is forecast to have patchy dust blowing around from 3 p.m. to midnight. The weekend will otherwise be sunny with highs in the 90s. "Record highs aren't...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Last Lake Tahoe walkabout: What goes around comes around
This opinion column was submitted by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey and Carson City-based writer Sean Whaley. It took going on a walkabout around the whole of Lake Tahoe before I came to discover something I always knew was there — but didn’t know where to find. I’m not talking about finding happiness or the other kinds...
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildlife Expert Settles Score on Bizarre Mystery Cat Seen on Maine Trail Cam
Recently, a Maine resident caught some sort of moderately-big cat on a trail cam, and since sharing it, a debate has spurred over just what this mystery animal could be. On August 15, Franklin County locals Al and Joyce Brackley found the feline crossing a lit bridge on their trail cam and showed their son, Neil.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Brewfest to feature more than 20 breweries, live music
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning this weekend to South Lake Tahoe for a fun-filled day of good beer and family fun. From 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Ski Run Boulevard, over 20 breweries will line the street along with food trucks and local vendors to celebrate all that is special about mountain culture.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada governor announces new water committee to address water shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak is creating a new water committee that will look at how to use federal drought relief funds from the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. “They can help us best understand where we can most conserve, where we can most invest our dollars...
kqennewsradio.com
IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
msn.com
Extra SNAP benefits coming to an end can negatively impact Nevada families
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is losing access to additional funds, placing thousands of Nevadans in a difficult position. The Division of Welfare and Supportive Service received extra funds through the COVID-19 emergency allotments which provided an additional 15 percent in financial assistance for families who rely on food stamps. However, due to the end of the Public Health Emergency declaration on covid-19 the funds are being retracted.
Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The increase in deaths are associated with counterfeit pills like M30, a prescription opioid, or Adderall and powders like cocaine, but most […] The post Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
Comments / 0