Sierra Sun

Have you been to a Lake Tahoe beach lately? (Opinion)

If you’ve been to the beach lately you’ve likely seen an unfamiliar and unforgettable sight: algae. Lots of algae. More algae than long-term researchers have ever seen. The type of algae you may have experienced varies all around the lake and the extent changes week by week. What is it? What is causing it? Should you be concerned?
diablomag.com

The Future of Lake Tahoe

Visualize the Sierra Nevada as a belt of dramatic mountains draped across the eastern border of California—and the jewel shining in the center of that belt is Lake Tahoe. Its clear water, gorgeous setting, and year-round activities make it one of the most popular destinations in the United States, attracting 15 million visitors a year—more than the most popular national parks.
yankodesign.com

This rustic home near Lake Tahoe was built to withstand wildfires

In recent years, Californian wildfires have become more frequent and dangerous, hence when it comes to building homes and cabins in the Californian forests, it’s imperative to construct structures that are as non-combustible as possible. Architects have to be more mindful, and aware while building these lodgings, especially when it comes to the ones in the Lake Tahoe region, where the Caldor Fire burned 221,000 acres, and destroyed over 1000 structures, last year itself! A house near Lake Tahoe, that was built consciously using non-combustible materials, in an attempt to withstand forest fires is the CAMPout House. It was built for the CEO of Five9, a publicly traded cloud-software company in San Francisco, and his family.
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Reno-Gazette Journal

Last Lake Tahoe walkabout: What goes around comes around

This opinion column was submitted by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey and Carson City-based writer Sean Whaley. It took going on a walkabout around the whole of Lake Tahoe before I came to discover something I always knew was there — but didn’t know where to find. I’m not talking about finding happiness or the other kinds...
opb.org

Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together

Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Brewfest to feature more than 20 breweries, live music

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning this weekend to South Lake Tahoe for a fun-filled day of good beer and family fun. From 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Ski Run Boulevard, over 20 breweries will line the street along with food trucks and local vendors to celebrate all that is special about mountain culture.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kqennewsradio.com

IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
MY 103.5

One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down

A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

Extra SNAP benefits coming to an end can negatively impact Nevada families

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is losing access to additional funds, placing thousands of Nevadans in a difficult position. The Division of Welfare and Supportive Service received extra funds through the COVID-19 emergency allotments which provided an additional 15 percent in financial assistance for families who rely on food stamps. However, due to the end of the Public Health Emergency declaration on covid-19 the funds are being retracted.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The increase in deaths are associated with counterfeit pills like M30, a prescription opioid, or Adderall and powders like cocaine, but most […] The post Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

