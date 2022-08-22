Cambridge/Jefferson girls swim third at Janesville relays

The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team opened the season by taking third place at the Janesville Parker Relays contested on Saturday, August 20.

J/C scored 206 points, earning two victories and six top-three finishes.

Juniors Jordyn Davis, Emma Gehring, Zoey Rank and senior Alexandria Ostopowicz won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 59.46 seconds. Rank and Davis were state qualifiers last season in the 200 medley relay, which finished ninth at the state meet.

Rank, Ostopowicz and Davis won the 300 IM relay in 3:19.49.

Gehring, Rank, Davis and Ostopowicz took second in the 850 relay, which was comprised of 50, 100, 200 and 500 yard distances, in 9:24.28.

The freshman/sophomore relay of freshmen Kylar Pulkrabek and Abby Ostopowicz and sophomores Ellie Ebel and Campbell Krause finished second in 2:23.76.

Team scores: Edgerton/Evansville 242, Janesville Craig 238, Jefferson/Cambridge 206, Janesville Parker 168, Madison La Follette 128, Madison East 90.