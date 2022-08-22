Read full article on original website
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
‘House of the Dragon’: All of the Sets Had to Be Rebuilt From Scratch
'House of the Dragon' exists in the same world as the fantasy epic, 'Game of Thrones' but all of the 'House of the Dragon' sets had to be rebuilt from scratch.
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
Alicent and Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Have a Love-to-Hate Relationship
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential show spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon as well as book spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel on which the show is based. Characters in the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are known for...
Netflix’s new #1 documentary is a "bizarre and tragic" life story that’s dividing viewers
A killer tale or a boring mess? Netflix viewers can't decide
Elizabeth Olsen Portrays Candy Montgomery in HBO Max's True-Crime Series "Love & Death"
Forty years after Candy Montgomery killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe, the infamous true-crime story will be revisited in yet another limited series. HBO Max's "Love & Death" stars Elizabeth Olsen as the Texas housewife in a story inspired by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson's 1984 book titled "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs," as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II").
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
Netflix viewers all asking same question about new psychological thriller
With just seven episodes out, the new mystery thriller, Echoes, is seemingly taking Netflix by storm. While Netflix viewers are clearly excited by the streaming platform's newest arrival to the Psychological Thriller genre, many are wondering the same exact question. Voted No.1 in TV Programmes today, the Netflix summary for...
Rhaenyra Narrates the Beginning of "House of the Dragon" — and It Might Foreshadow Her Fate
The first episode of "House of the Dragon," which premiered Aug. 21, opens with a flashback to before Viserys (Paddy Considine) becomes king. What's happening in the montage is explained in a voice-over, but it's a little confusing at first just who is speaking. Before the theme song, the speaker...
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 2
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty have already been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
The Umbrella Academy meets its apocalyptic end on Netflix
Full spoilers follow for The Umbrella Academy season 3. It's official: The Umbrella Academy is about to meet its apocalyptic end on Netflix. The fan favorite Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, and all of its major stars are set to return for the show's (hopefully) epic conclusion.
Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries
Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
Netflix Orders ‘The Perfect Couple’ Murder Mystery Limited Series
There’s another murder mystery coming to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the limited series “The Perfect Couple,” based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The series is created by Jenna Lamia (Amazon’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Here’s a logline for the project:
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
The Context of the Mad King Widens the Scope of 'House of the Dragon'
Winter came and went, and now, House of the Dragon is finally here. After a disappointing end to Game of Thrones, fans are hopeful for the future (or the past) thanks to HBO’s new prequel. The prequel begins by telling us that the events of House of the Dragon take place 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.
The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”
Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
The Fate of HBO's House of the Dragon Revealed
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. Jon Snow may know nothing, but the same can't be said for HBO, which clearly knows what a hit TV show looks like. The network has already renewed House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryen family power struggle, for a second season. "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," HBO's Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a in a statement Aug. 26. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."
