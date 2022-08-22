Read full article on original website
Eater
Fernside Team Opens Fairplay Bar in Former Toronado Space
The hallowed former home of iconic North Park beer bar Toronado, which shuttered in 2020 after a dozen years in operation, is back in action on 30th Street as Fairplay, a new neighborhood hangout. With its central divider removed and the original high ceiling revealed, the brick-walled bar now has an old school gym feel and is aiming to position itself as a community-oriented space that’s “a little sporty” rather than a sports bar in the traditional sense, though there are plenty of TVs throughout.
Eater
New Vegan Oaxacan Restaurant and Revamped Vegan Cafe Open in Tarrytown
Vegan restaurant the Beer Plant turned its next-door cafe into a new all-vegan combination daytime coffee shop-nighttime Oaxacan restaurant this summer. The a.m. portion — Tellus Joe — debuted on July 4, and the p.m. half — Tellus — opened as of Thursday, August 25, both at 3108 Windsor Road in Tarrytown.
Eater
This D.C. Block Is the New Destination for All Things Taco
Is Mt. Vernon Triangle D.C.’s newest Mexican food hotspot? Rebel Taco’s long-awaited K Street NW location is the latest addition to a corridor randomly rising with taco-and-tequila places. The weeks-old Rebel Taco brings the neighborhood a four-hour happy hour, debut tacos like juicy lamb birria dipped in consomme,...
Eater
Could 24-Hour Bars and Restaurants Make a Comeback in New Orleans?
The recent news that Avenue Pub was up for sale thoroughly rattled New Orleans’s beer and booze world. There was one silver lining to the announcement, however: a planned return to Avenue Pub’s pre-pandemic, 24-hour service. Like in most places, many 24/7 bars and restaurants in New Orleans...
Eater
A ‘Godfather’-Era Italian Restaurant Rises In Ballston Next Year
Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero (Don Tito, Taco Rock, Barley Mac, Bronson Bier Hall) returns to his roots with a newly announced red-sauce joint for Ballston. Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar will open next summer in the rotunda-shaped, 4,800-square-foot corner that formerly housed Next Day Blinds (3865 Wilson Boulevard). The 40-year culinary vet, who kicked off his career making meatballs in New York in his teens, says cult crime drama The Godfather is the inspiration behind a rustic redesign and menu full of comforting classics like homemade pastas, hearty Sicilian pizzas, beef carpaccio, eggplant rollatini, cioppino stew, chicken cacciatore over ziti, tiramisu, and of course, that stuffed cannoli made famous by the 50-year-old film. Italian wines will join Negronis and prosecco-topped bellinis, Puccinis, and spritzes at a 24-seat bar. Circular booths, big banquettes, violin strummers, and crooners will set the throwback scene with room for 150. Cordero Hospitality group is a family affair he runs with sons Nick and Anthony Cordero.
Eater
A Beloved Local Coffee Roaster Comes to Life in Echo Park
Echo Park has a new coffee shop, and it’s from a familiar name: Canyon Coffee, which launched in the neighborhood back in 2016, opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 1559 Echo Park Avenue this week. In the minimalist-but-warm shop done up in Douglas fir, birch, and Portuguese limestone, owners Ally Walsh and Casey Wojtalewicz are offering drip coffees, espresso drinks, tea, and several lattes on tap, including oat, fig, and pistachio matcha iterations.
Eater
Eagle Rock’s Popular Little Beast Restaurant Gets New Owner, and It’s Someone Very Familiar
Nine-year-old cozy neighborhood bistro Little Beast has a new owner in Eagle Rock, and they’re familiar faces in the neighborhood. Monique King and Paul Rosenbluh have stepped in to take control of the popular corner property, after operating the busy retro diner Cindy’s across the street for years. King and Rosenbluh are longtime locals who also own Fox’s in Altadena and have been fans of Little Beast and its charming 1911-era converted Craftsman home for years. Now they’re in as owners, with King back in the kitchen nightly for the first time in years.
Eater
Extravagant Jungle-Themed Restaurant and Nightclub Coming to the Gaslamp
A dramatic new restaurant and nightlife venue is prepping for landing in the 4,000-square-foot corner space at 5th and Island that’s housed a succession of different projects through the years — most recently the Asian fusion-ish Monkey King. Called Zama, it’s from the veteran group of restaurateurs and chefs behind University Heights brunch spot Breakfast & Bubbles and Park Boulevard’s Italian-inflected RustiCucina.
Eater
Elsewhere Brewing to Open Second Location With Berlin Warehouse Vibes
After almost two years after opening at the Beacon complex in Grant Park, Elsewhere Brewing is ready to expand. Founder Sara and Sam Kazmer reached out to Eater to announce that they will open a second location of Elsewhere Brewing in West Midtown at mixed-use development Westside Paper. A press...
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
Eater
Tatsu-Ya Is Taking Over Contigo for a New Ramen and Barbecue Restaurant
The Tatsu-ya restaurant group — behind lauded Austin mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya, among others — is taking over the former space of longtime restaurant Contigo in MLK. The forthcoming restaurant, called BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya, will be found at 2027 Anchor Lane starting sometime in the late summer. As indicated...
Eater
Rooftop Restaurant and Insta-Famous Coffee Arrive in Mid-Market Via This Trendy New Hotel
It’s been a lifetime (ok, fine, almost four years) since Eater SF shared news about the upcoming boutique hotel the LINE, which signed a lease for its first Bay Area outpost back in 2018. Now we finally have more details to share about what to expect in terms of the food and drink options. The trendy 236-room hotel, designed by Handel Architects, will include four food and beverage outlets in total: a ground-floor restaurant called Tenderheart, a rooftop bar and restaurant dubbed Rise Over Run, a more classic hotel bar called Dark Bar, and, lastly, an outpost of Los Angeles’ highly Instagrammable Alfred Coffee.
Eater
Jane’s Hideaway Brings ‘Hip Southern’ Cuisine and Bluegrass to New East Nashville Digs
After two years as a downtown oasis for live music and cocktails amid tourist-centric offerings, Jane’s Hideaway has relocated to a new home in East Nashville (407 Gallatin Ave.), marking an exciting new chapter for the acclaimed bar known for its Bluegrass brunch. The move was spurred by the...
Eater
Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped
Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
Eater
Houston’s Local Brewing Group Is Getting a New Name, and That’s Just the Start
Houston brewery Local Group Brewing will operate under a new name starting this fall. Originally launched in early 2020 at 1504 Chapman Street, the 7,500-square-foot brewery has now rebranded as Gristworkz. Distincture Hospitality group co-owners Dave Sorrell, Jorge Benitez, and Morgan Green purchased the original brewery in May 2022, rebranding...
Eater
Research Triangle’s Glasshouse Kitchen Is a Plant-Lover’s Dream
Located on the AgTech Campus in the rapidly expanding Research Triangle, Glasshouse Kitchen (5 Laboratory Drive, Research Triangle) brings a new upscale selection for dining to residents and workers in the area. The restaurant comes from the owners of Raleigh’s Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing, Sara Abernathy and Chris Borreson. “This area has been historically underserved with dining options,” says Abernathy, “ We saw this as an opportunity to create a really great dining destination in the same way Chris and I felt with Wye Hill.”
Eater
All-Day Cafe and Beer Bar Opening Soon in Downtown Durham
It’s been years since Talk of the Town (108 East Main Street, Durham) closed on the eastern periphery of downtown Durham. The shotgun-style storefront of the popular jazz club and lounge has sat vacant since then, its large glass facade on East Main Street boarded up to shut out the outside world. But in a matter of weeks — ideally by early October — two newlyweds aim to fill the void.
Eater
Conveyor Belt Sushi Joins the Lineup at West Midtown’s the Interlock
Howell Mill Road development the Interlock recently announced the addition of new tenants for phase two of its project at the intersection of Ethel and Northside Drive. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar joins the group, along with super chain Starbucks and burger joint Five Guys. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is a...
Eater
Spanish Restaurant Valencian Gold to Close Through End of Year
The off-Strip destination for charcuterie, paella, and tapas is temporarily closing through the end of the year. Valencian Gold, which opened at 7960 S Rainbow Blvd Suite 8000A in 2019 will suspend regular restaurant operations until after the new year. In that time, chef and owner Jeffrey Weiss plans to re-visit Spain for new inspirations and work toward new collaborative projects in Las Vegas.
Eater
Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Here, Whether New York Needs It or Not
On a stretch of Midtown West so densely packed with fast food outlets it could almost make Terminal 4 at JFK feel like an artisanal greenmarket, a couple of guys from Los Angeles have given us yet another fast food outlet. Dave’s Hot Chicken, born as a pop-up in East Hollywood in 2017, boasts 700 franchise locations under development, an investor named Drake, and now, a debut New York location with a 30-minute queue. The reason for that wait, aside from the brand’s half-million Instagram plus followers, is the fact that Dave’s makes a tasty and halal hot chicken tender. It looks like a slab of rusty, corrugated metal — a bird forged from the pit of Mordor — and tastes of salt, sugar, and fire.
