Chicago, IL

Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
ATLANTA, GA
Braves: 3 players who would have to be in any Mike Trout trade package

Any trade between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels involving Mike Trout will have to include these three players, too. The Los Angeles Angels could have a new owner next season. Even if Arte Moreno doesn’t sell the team, he could sell some players. Mike Trout is one of the two superstars on the roster teams like the Atlanta Braves could be calling about. Shohei Ohtani is the other but we’ll save a discussion about him for another day.
ATLANTA, GA
Yankees fans won’t be happy with the latest Brian Cashman rumors

The New York Yankees have several flaws this season with Brian Cashman at the root of them, and he may be coming back for more. The New York Yankees have had several flaws in the roster, thanks to general manager Brian Cashman. With a few disappointments this season, Cashman is coming back for at least one more season, according to Barry Bloom of Sportico.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Weather Report for Saturday, August 27 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)

Saturday's 15-game Big League slate looks to be in good shape for most of the country, but a few spots in the midwest and east coast could be in line for a few delays. In Minneapolis, Target Field could see rain really start to pick up in the 8 p.m. hour for the Twins game against the San Francisco Giants. A little earlier in the day, the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds may have some early delays in D.C., but rain in the forecast is expected to stop an hour or so into the ballgame.
ENVIRONMENT
