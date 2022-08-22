Saturday's 15-game Big League slate looks to be in good shape for most of the country, but a few spots in the midwest and east coast could be in line for a few delays. In Minneapolis, Target Field could see rain really start to pick up in the 8 p.m. hour for the Twins game against the San Francisco Giants. A little earlier in the day, the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds may have some early delays in D.C., but rain in the forecast is expected to stop an hour or so into the ballgame.

