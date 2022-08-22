ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: DOJ suspects ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago as affidavit revealed

The US Department of Justice suspected that the government search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida could uncover “evidence of obstruction” on the premises, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit unveiled on Friday.The president responded to the release of the document used to obtain a search warrant for with a string of furious posts on his Truth Social platform, calling it further evidence of a “witch hunt” against him and a “total public relations subterfuge” by federeral law enforcement.According to the 38-page document, which was made public on the order of US Magistrate Judge...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Government Of Michigan#Michigan Democratic Party#Guns#Politics State#Politics Governor#Fbi
NBC News

FBI responds to Mark Zuckerberg claims in Joe Rogan show

The day after Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook limited a polarizing story ahead of the 2020 election because of an FBI warning, the federal agency said it can only alert a private entity of a potential threat, not require it to take action. In an episode of the “Joe Rogan...
INTERNET
HuffPost

Read The Redacted Trump Mar-A-Lago Search Affidavit

More than two weeks after the FBI launched its surprise raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, the Department of Justice has unsealed a version of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant on the property. Over the department’s strong objections, a federal judge in South Florida...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
TheDailyBeast

Florida Toddler Fatally Shot Himself With Gun He Found in Unlocked Case

A Florida toddler is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found inside an unlocked case. The Gainesville Police Department said that on Wednesday afternoon the 3-year-old child was playing with the firearm inside a home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community when the gun went off. Two other minors were present at the time of the incident and Detective Squad Sgt. John Pandak told WGFL that the toddler’s parents were not home at the time of the shooting. The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. “The fact that he got a hold of it obviously meant it was in an area that shouldn’t have been,” Pandak said. “However, you know, how it got there and why it was there was still being determined.”Read it at NBC News
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy