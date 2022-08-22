Read full article on original website
Related
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Trump news – live: DOJ suspects ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago as affidavit revealed
The US Department of Justice suspected that the government search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida could uncover “evidence of obstruction” on the premises, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit unveiled on Friday.The president responded to the release of the document used to obtain a search warrant for with a string of furious posts on his Truth Social platform, calling it further evidence of a “witch hunt” against him and a “total public relations subterfuge” by federeral law enforcement.According to the 38-page document, which was made public on the order of US Magistrate Judge...
Mar-A-Lago Search Affidavit: Trump Was Insecurely Storing Most Sensitive Intel At Club
The sworn affidavit that prosecutors used to persuade a federal judge to let them search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month says that classified documents would likely be found there as well as “evidence of obstruction,” according to a redacted version released Friday. “There is probable...
Jan. 6 Rioter Who Beat Police Officer With Trump Flag Gets 46 Months
A Pennsylvania man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison, federal officials said. Howard Richardson, 72, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers at the Capitol, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
RELATED PEOPLE
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Arizona GOP Candidate Appeared To Admit To Committing Voter Fraud As A Teen
Abraham Hamadeh says he’d “prosecute crimes of the rigged 2020 election.” But in 2008, he seemingly admitted to committing an election-related crime.
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI responds to Mark Zuckerberg claims in Joe Rogan show
The day after Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook limited a polarizing story ahead of the 2020 election because of an FBI warning, the federal agency said it can only alert a private entity of a potential threat, not require it to take action. In an episode of the “Joe Rogan...
Karl Rove: 'Beyond Me' Why Trump Kept Government Docs Without Authorization
Trump said the materials would have been returned to authorities if requested — but Rove suggested "they were asking for a year and a half."
Read The Redacted Trump Mar-A-Lago Search Affidavit
More than two weeks after the FBI launched its surprise raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, the Department of Justice has unsealed a version of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant on the property. Over the department’s strong objections, a federal judge in South Florida...
🚨Trump Search Docs Unsealed🚨
We now have a clearer picture of what prompted the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home that led to the discovery of highly classified documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We Just Saw A Stunning Special Election Result. What Could It Mean For November?
It’s a long way to November, but the Supreme Court ruling on abortion is already upending the typical midterm dynamic.
The Culture War Is Chasing Teachers Away, Leaving Kids Shortchanged
About 300,000 teachers have left their jobs since 2020. Conservatives targeting those who support racial justice and LGBTQ students are making the shortage even worse.
Florida Toddler Fatally Shot Himself With Gun He Found in Unlocked Case
A Florida toddler is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found inside an unlocked case. The Gainesville Police Department said that on Wednesday afternoon the 3-year-old child was playing with the firearm inside a home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community when the gun went off. Two other minors were present at the time of the incident and Detective Squad Sgt. John Pandak told WGFL that the toddler’s parents were not home at the time of the shooting. The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. “The fact that he got a hold of it obviously meant it was in an area that shouldn’t have been,” Pandak said. “However, you know, how it got there and why it was there was still being determined.”Read it at NBC News
Comments / 0