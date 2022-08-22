ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

MD State Fair Contest

Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore City and Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Kent and Queen Anne's. Contest Sponsor(s): Maryland State Fair. Prize Provider(s): Maryland State Fair. Age of Eligibility: Eighteen (18) Contest Period: August 29, 2022 to September 2,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Hyattsville officer helps woman in mental health crisis

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department gave applause to one of their officers for helping someone suffering a mental health crisis. The police department tweeted Monday that Officer Cherry was heading home after a long shift but stopped to help a woman in a mental health crisis.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Heat, humidity, and spotty storms in Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 27 — Hot temperatures stick around through the end of August. Baltimore already logged 42 90-degree days with more on the way this week. Saturday and Sunday remain hot and humid with highs near 90 and feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner calls on public in wake of NW Baltimore mass shooting

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The search continues for the suspects who opened fire on a group in northwest Baltimore, killing one man and injuring six others. Surveillance video captured the mass shooting. The footage shows a car pull up in front of a group of people sitting in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Support the Edgar Allan Poe Theatre

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore get ready for music, magic, and mayhem all in support of the beloved Author Edgar Allan Poe. The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre is hosting a fundraiser to put on a show of mystery and imagination. Founder and Artistic Director Alex Zavistovich joined us with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Baltimore area in 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An adult living in the Baltimore metro area has tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The health department says this is the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year. West Nile virus is transmitted...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reward increased for arrest in murder of Trevor White

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and charges in the death of a Baltimore restaurant and business owner has been increased, according to Baltimore City Police. The reward now stands at $18,000 because of a private escrow fund set up on behalf of Trevor...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
foxbaltimore.com

Canton community grieving loss of 60-year-old man attacked and killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Canton community continues to grieve the loss of one of its own after a brutal attack left a 60-year-old man dead this past weekend. “He had this beautiful garden here, and every morning he would harvest his vegetables and bring them over to the chapel, and people after mass were able to help themselves to anything he grew,” said Pastor Dennis Grumsey.
Baltimore, MD

