Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit
The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
Rapper Disses A Ridiculous Detroit Amusement Slide That's Causing Wipeouts
Belle Isle Park's giant slide reopened after a pandemic shutdown and quickly gained fame for some seriously risky thrills.
michiganchronicle.com
Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit
She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know
Let BLAC introduce you to some busiest stylists in Detroit who are turning the city into a fashion capitol. The post Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People from all over visit Detroit's Belle Isle to ride infamous Giant Slide, reopened to public
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Ryan Marshall reported park-goers were “really excited” when the slide reopened to the pubic Friday after modifications were made to make it “safer” — including wetting down the slide to create friction.
deseret.com
How going down a slide became an extreme sport in Detroit
Efforts to reopen the Giant Slide feature at Belle Isle Park in Detroit got off to a bumpy start earlier this month when the first kids to use it were thrown violently into the air. Videos of their experience, which have since gone viral, sparked a debate about whether the...
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police getting double over time, adding 300 officers to streets for end of summer
Police will get double overtime as they work the streets during the end of summer in Detroit, which typically comes with events, parties, and other gatherings that draw large crowds. Police want to ensure those events remain safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Where are the workers and are Detroiters being left behind in its own comeback?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than a year into the ‘great resignation’ and many companies are offering incentives and more money in hopes of keeping their employees. But that doesn't always work. So where have they gone?. Brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic when many workers started...
tmpresale.com
Ladies Night Out Starring: Bobby Brown, Joe, El Debarge And Next at Fox Theatre Detroit in Detroit Nov 12, 2022 – pre-sale code
We have the Ladies Night Out Starring: Bobby Brown, Joe, El Debarge And Next presale code!! For a limited time you can get tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to personally see Ladies Night Out Starring: Bobby Brown, Joe, El Debarge And Next’s concert in Detroit!
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rapper Icewear Vezzo hosts back-to-school giveback
(CBS DETROIT) - Getting kids ready to go back to school comes with many responsibilities.From getting new clothes, to making sure they have the supplies, the costs can add up fast."As a parent, I'm pretty sure I've been one of those, you know when my kids was in school, well, I gotta get school clothes. I gotta get they haircut. I gotta do this, I gotta do that," said Midlred Smith."But because of everybody, now a lot of parents don't have to worry about doing that."Rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed up with Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, local businesses, and community...
Tv20detroit.com
'Finding Nicole': New film sheds light on the dangers of domestic violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One continuing story we’ve followed here on 7 Action News has been documented in a book called “Finding Nicole.”. Hollywood is now here, making it into a movie to reach and help more people. The shoot has going on for weeks. The battle has...
Hypebae
Take a Look Inside Gucci's New Store in Detroit
Gucci announces the launch of its store on Downtown Detroit, making it one of the first luxury brands to open on Library Street. The boutique spans over 3,500 square feet housing a wide collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and watches, together with the exclusive line of Gucci Décor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
Eater
Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now
Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
udmercy.edu
Detroit Mercy freshmen featured on local news for PTV work in community
As part of PTV (Prologues, Transitions, and Viewpoints), Detroit Mercy freshmen volunteer their time in the community during move-in week. A group of freshmen were featured Wednesday by WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit when they volunteered at Auntie Na’s Village, a community outreach house near the University’s McNichols Campus. (NOTE: Video on Detroit Mercy students and Auntie Na’s Village starts at 30-second mark following clip on teacher strike in Ohio).
Comments / 7