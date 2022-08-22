ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Banana 101.5

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit

The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
michiganchronicle.com

Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit

She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Entertainment
City
deseret.com

How going down a slide became an extreme sport in Detroit

Efforts to reopen the Giant Slide feature at Belle Isle Park in Detroit got off to a bumpy start earlier this month when the first kids to use it were thrown violently into the air. Videos of their experience, which have since gone viral, sparked a debate about whether the...
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Detroit

Rapper Icewear Vezzo hosts back-to-school giveback

(CBS DETROIT) - Getting kids ready to go back to school comes with many responsibilities.From getting new clothes, to making sure they have the supplies, the costs can add up fast."As a parent, I'm pretty sure I've been one of those, you know when my kids was in school, well, I gotta get school clothes. I gotta get they haircut. I gotta do this, I gotta do that," said Midlred Smith."But because of everybody, now a lot of parents don't have to worry about doing that."Rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed up with Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, local businesses, and community...
Hypebae

Take a Look Inside Gucci's New Store in Detroit

Gucci announces the launch of its store on Downtown Detroit, making it one of the first luxury brands to open on Library Street. The boutique spans over 3,500 square feet housing a wide collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and watches, together with the exclusive line of Gucci Décor.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Eater

Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now

Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
udmercy.edu

Detroit Mercy freshmen featured on local news for PTV work in community

As part of PTV (Prologues, Transitions, and Viewpoints), Detroit Mercy freshmen volunteer their time in the community during move-in week. A group of freshmen were featured Wednesday by WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit when they volunteered at Auntie Na’s Village, a community outreach house near the University’s McNichols Campus. (NOTE: Video on Detroit Mercy students and Auntie Na’s Village starts at 30-second mark following clip on teacher strike in Ohio).
DETROIT, MI

