Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Commissioner calls on public in wake of NW Baltimore mass shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The search continues for the suspects who opened fire on a group in northwest Baltimore, killing one man and injuring six others. Surveillance video captured the mass shooting. The footage shows a car pull up in front of a group of people sitting in the...
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
Back to School| Dealing with Long COVID
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News is your Back to School Headquarters. As COVID continues to be a concern going into the new school year Kennedy Krieger wants to make sure parents and teachers have all the resources to balance the possibility of sickness with learning. Nurse Educator at Kennedy...
Hyattsville officer helps woman in mental health crisis
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department gave applause to one of their officers for helping someone suffering a mental health crisis. The police department tweeted Monday that Officer Cherry was heading home after a long shift but stopped to help a woman in a mental health crisis.
Security checks expected in Baltimore City Public Schools again this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last year, Baltimore City School students waited in long lines just to get to class because of metal detector checks the district implemented, as a result of violence. Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of Baltimore City Schools, says this year they are working on reducing those...
Court of public opinion on Reynolds' family lawsuit against city of Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Legal experts say the family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed after a confrontation with squeegee kids, has taken the first step needed in filing a lawsuit against the city and that is to notify the city that you are considering filing a lawsuit against them. But experts say if this case goes to a jury a win for the family could be difficult to get.
Republican nominee for Baltimore County Executive says he'll fire police chief if elected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Basically, I think it’s a coverup quite frankly," said Republican challenger for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough. McDonough is sounding the alarm about crime in the county and weighing in on statements made last week on FOX45 News by Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police President Dave Folderauer.
'I'm livid' | West Baltimore woman says city turned her 311 complaints back on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On one side of her west Baltimore home is a battle with a backyard overflowing with trash. "It’s at least 5ft high," said Ebony Kariuki, "Haven't mowed it all year long!" On the other, a war with weeds. "Probably some needles or something in here...
Reward increased for arrest in murder of Trevor White
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and charges in the death of a Baltimore restaurant and business owner has been increased, according to Baltimore City Police. The reward now stands at $18,000 because of a private escrow fund set up on behalf of Trevor...
Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
FIRST ON FOX | Video shows brazen mass shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video obtained by FOX45 News shows the mass shooting yesterday in northwest Baltimore. The shooting just after noon on August 24 left one person dead and 6 others injured. 4 of them are in critical condition. The video shows a silver car pulling up to...
Gov. Hogan announces final approval of the Traffic Relief Plan after delay
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced final the approval of the Traffic Relief Plan for the Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays. This news comes after Gov. Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's initial announcement of...
Feds to join fight against violent crime in Baltimore using 'any legal means necessary'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A major announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland. Today they said they will dedicate resources to help combat the crime crisis in Baltimore. "Never before has the U.S. Attorney's Office devoted more federal resources and professional personnel towards fighting violent crime in Maryland and...
5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
Mayor Scott defends crime fighting strategy despite rise in statistics for violent crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Partnership and patience is the message to Baltimore City from Mayor Brandon Scott on the heels of the announcement of a new federal law enforcement collaborative effort to help Baltimore City stem the rise of violence. Standing in the shade outside a park and in front...
Maryland U.S. Attorney announces action toward fighting Baltimore city's war on crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When the U.S. Attorney announced unprecedented action toward fighting Baltimore's war on crime, some observers viewed it as both an announcement and an acknowledgment. "It is an indictment on Baltimore city when we look at the quality of prosecution," said Defense Attorney Latoya Francis-Williams. U.S. Attorney...
20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
Why is there a teacher shortage? Current and former educators explain
(WBFF) — The problem is bad and getting worse. School begins for most students in the Baltimore region in less than a week. But many of those students won’t have a teacher on day one as local districts scramble to fill hundreds of openings. The teacher shortage has...
