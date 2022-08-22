ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner calls on public in wake of NW Baltimore mass shooting

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The search continues for the suspects who opened fire on a group in northwest Baltimore, killing one man and injuring six others. Surveillance video captured the mass shooting. The footage shows a car pull up in front of a group of people sitting in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Back to School| Dealing with Long COVID

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News is your Back to School Headquarters. As COVID continues to be a concern going into the new school year Kennedy Krieger wants to make sure parents and teachers have all the resources to balance the possibility of sickness with learning. Nurse Educator at Kennedy...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hyattsville officer helps woman in mental health crisis

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department gave applause to one of their officers for helping someone suffering a mental health crisis. The police department tweeted Monday that Officer Cherry was heading home after a long shift but stopped to help a woman in a mental health crisis.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Court of public opinion on Reynolds' family lawsuit against city of Baltimore

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Legal experts say the family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed after a confrontation with squeegee kids, has taken the first step needed in filing a lawsuit against the city and that is to notify the city that you are considering filing a lawsuit against them. But experts say if this case goes to a jury a win for the family could be difficult to get.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reward increased for arrest in murder of Trevor White

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and charges in the death of a Baltimore restaurant and business owner has been increased, according to Baltimore City Police. The reward now stands at $18,000 because of a private escrow fund set up on behalf of Trevor...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gov. Hogan announces final approval of the Traffic Relief Plan after delay

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced final the approval of the Traffic Relief Plan for the Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays. This news comes after Gov. Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's initial announcement of...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH

