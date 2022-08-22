ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following preseason win vs. Seahawks

By Alyssa Barbieri
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 in their second preseason game, where all phases dominated.

There were players who impressed and some who disappointed, which could ultimately be the difference between winning losing a roster spot. With the second roster cut deadline coming Tuesday, there’s still one more preseason game for players to continue making a case for a roster spot or perhaps find themselves on the outside looking in.

Here’s a look at which players are trending up or down following Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks:

Stock up: WR Velus Jones Jr.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. made a strong impression in his preseason debut against the Seahawks. Jones didn’t have an impact on offense — with one catch for 4 yards — but he really shined on special teams, where he showed exactly what he can do in open space. Jones had 82 scrimmage yards between punts and kickoffs during Thursday’s game, but his best came on a punt return near the end of the first quarter. Jones showcased his speed and playmaking ability on that 48-yard punt return.

Stock up: OL Teven Jenkins

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The arrow is certainly pointed up for Teven Jenkins, who appears to have carved out a role for himself at right guard. Which is impressive considering it’s a position he only played for two practices before last Thursday’s preseason contest. Jenkins held up well in pass protection and run blocking against the Seahawks, where he garnered praise from head coach Matt Eberflus. Jenkins is still making the transition from tackle to guard, but he’s been impressive in the short time since he assumed the role. At this point, Jenkins appears to be the presumptive starters at right guard…even if Eberflus won’t confirm that just yet.

Stock down: OT Shon Coleman

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Shon Coleman didn’t just have a rough night against the Seahawks — he’s had a tough preseason in general. But on Thursday night, Coleman immediately committed a holding penalty and got beat on the same play. Later on, Coleman committed a false start, which counted as Chicago’s first penalty of the preseason. Coleman has had a rough preseason with a tendency to get beat, which included giving up a sack in the opener, which doesn’t bode well for his chances at a roster spot.

Stock up: DT Trevon Coley

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Defensive tackle Trevon Coley has been a standout among the first two preseason games, where he’s taken advantage of both opportunities to impress. Coley racked up two sacks in the preseason opener, and he followed that up with another sack against the Seahawks. He finished the game with 2 tackles, including 1 for a loss, 1 sack and 1 QB hit. Following the second week of the preseason, Coley ranks second with 3.0 sacks. Coley is someone who could be pushing for one of those final roster spots, and he has one more chance to impress on Saturday.

Stock down: RB Trestan Ebner

AP Photo/Caean Couto

Rookie running back Trestan Ebner has been one of the standout players during training camp and the preseason, but his stock is trending down after suffering an ankle injury early on during the Seahawks game. Unfortunately, Ebner hasn’t practiced since. Still, Ebner appears to be a lock for the 53-man roster, where he should see his fair share of opportunities behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on offense when the regular season gets underway.

Stock up: RB Darrynton Evans

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Running back Darrynton Evans continues to thrive in the preseason, and his stock continues to rise. After Ebner went down with an ankle injury, Evans saw additional reps against the Seahawks, where he led the Bears with 39 rushing yards on 8 carries (4.9 average) and a touchdown. He added two receptions for 7 yards. Evans scored one of Chicago’s two offensive touchdowns — a 1-yard score on the opening possession of the second half. While Evans is behind Montgomery, Herbert and Ebner on the depth chart, he should lock down a roster spot.

Stock up: S Elijah Hicks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie safety Elijah Hicks is definitely someone who could benefit from his special teams contributions as he looks to earn a roster spot. Hicks scored a special teams touchdown on a muffed punt against the Seahawks, which is something the team will remember as they make final roster cutdowns. Hicks, who totaled five tackles, is a roster bubble player who has made a strong impression on defense and special teams in these first two weeks of the preseason.

Stock down: CB Jaylon Jones

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Cornerback Jaylon Jones is among those who have seen increased opportunities in training camp and the preseason. Jones did struggle in coverage and was picked on by the Seahawks during one drive, which included getting beat by wide receiver Penny Hart for a 41-yard gain. Jones responded with a couple of good plays following that rough series. But in a competitive cornerback room, Jones needs to make plays consistently if he hopes to land a roster spot.

Stock up: WR Isaiah Coulter

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Isaiah Coulter has seen increased opportunities given the injuries at wide receiver, and he certainly took advantage of it against the Seahawks. Coulter led the Bears with 39 yards on three receptions. But he should’ve had another — an impressive 10-yard catch on third-and-8 that was ruled incomplete and Matt Eberflus didn’t challenge it. While Coulter shined on offense, he wasn’t perfect. Coulter failed to recover a on-side kick near the end of the game, which is concerning as Coulter’s best route to the roster is through special teams contributions.

Ravens sign P Cameron Dicker

The Baltimore Ravens saw their longtime punter retire during the 2022 offseason in Sam Koch. Prior to the veteran hanging up his cleats, the team selected a new punter in Jordan Stout out of Penn State in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. However, the team wasn’t done bringing in players at the position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
WATCH: Cowboys' Bell's INT leads to toe-tap highlight from WR Brandon Smith

As an undrafted rookie, Cowboys’ safety Markquese Bell was on the radar to earn a spot on the 53-man roster after an eye-opening training camp and solid preseason. To cap it off, Bell was in the right place at the right time for an interception against Seattle. Quarterback Dak Prescott interrupted his interview to celebrate the big moment from the Florida A&M product.
NFL
What are the Kansas City Chiefs saying about former Rutgers football star Isiah Pacheco?

Former Rutgers football running back Isiah Pacheco is settling in nicely with the Kansas City Chiefs. He seems to be making quite the impression in the NFL with his new team. Pacheco has done a little bit of everything with the Chiefs as the seventh round pick in this spring’s NFL draft has proven his versatility and athleticism. In preseason, he has pieced together some solid runs and has been an asset catching the ball out of the backfield. And in the preseason opener, a loss at the Chicago Bears, he had a 37-yard kickoff return. This week, special teams coordinator Dave...
KANSAS CITY, MO
