Stocks

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points

Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Which Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?

Several investors are looking for blue-chip stocks that could offer attractive growth opportunities amid these uncertain times. In this article, we will discuss three blue-chip stocks – an aviation behemoth, a chip giant, and a leading telecom company, and see which stock scores the Street’s “Strong Buy” consensus rating.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Markets Take A Dive In a Heartbeat

S&P 500 cratered, bonds confirmed, and market breadth took a dive. The advance-decline line is not really in a good shape, and the respite that‘s possibly shaping up for today (alternatively tomorrow) would offer an interesting point to add to shorts once it exhausts itself. Where to look for signs of weakness, which sectors then? It would be again broad-based, with more attention turning to real estate, financials, and not leaving healthcare or biotech unscathed. Semicondutors also aren‘t foretelling a great outcome for tech, but the behemoths with TSLA are likely to help in the days ahead. Yesterday‘s VIX certainly calmed down, and appears to need a while to recharge batteries.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.38% to 33,094.64 while the NASDAQ rose 1.23% to 12,584.52. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.93% to 4,179.10. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Texas Roadhouse Makes BofA Small-Cap Stock List

July was a banner month for small-cap stocks, with the Russell 2000 index soaring 10%. It also represented a month of change within the small-cap category. “This year's top styles, value and quality, both underperformed” in the small-cap universe during July, Bank of America strategists wrote in a commentary.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Why We Bought More Uber Shares As The Stock Fell

Despite being a very controversial choice, we believe Uber stock is still a great investment and have bought more on its way down. Here’s why. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is the second most controversial stock we’ve ever owned (first place goes to Softbank). Most people have used Uber’s service, and thus everyone has an opinion and the media loves writing articles about Uber. The company has a history of not making any money. I’ve written a long research piece on why Uber, despite (or maybe because of) being a controversial company, has the makings of being a terrific long-term investment.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Hard-Hit Stocks Are Bouncing Back Big on Friday

Markets were prepared for turbulence Friday due to Federal Reserve comments. Farfetch moved higher after releasing solid financial results. Gap shares also got a boost despite ongoing sales weakness. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

What Does Tesla’s Stock Split Mean For Investors?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders have approved a 3:1 stock split, with an ex-distribution date of Thursday, August 25th, 2022. All shareholders as of the market close on Wednesday, August 24th, will be subject to the stock split. Will The Tesla Stock Move Higher After The Split?. Scott Sheridan, market expert,...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Shareholders in Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 76% in the period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.98%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials , Technology and Financials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.98%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.41%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 1.67%.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

What Happened With AMC Stock On The APEs Trading Debut

AMC stock had a roller-coaster day as APE debuted on the NYSE. AMC and APE were hit by a flurry of trading halts, signaling high volatility in both stocks. More volatility should lie ahead for AMC in the coming weeks as investors digest the new APE initiative. (Read more from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
