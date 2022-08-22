Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Player of the Week: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week we will highlight a player that showed out on the field and led there team to victory. Our week 1 Orthopaedic Associates Player of the Week is Charlie Pace of the Colquitt County Packers. Pace showed out in their first game against Deerfield Beach.
Albany, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Maclay School football team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALB 10
New safety rules in place for Lee Co. football game
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - New safety guidelines will be in place at Friday’s Lee County High football game. This comes after fighting incidents at a scrimmage game. All bags brought into games needs to be clear plastic, vinyl or an EVA-type of bag. K-8 students must be accompanied by...
WALB 10
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longstanding rivalry is in full bloom once again for the City of Roses. The Thomas County Central Yellow Jacket is set to take on the Thomasville Bulldogs in the Locker Room Report’s “Game of the Week.”. The Rose City Rivalry dates back to...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Meet the Albany State University Volleyball team
The Golden Rams have won the SIAC Eastern Division 3 years in a row. Last season, the Golden Rams lost to Spring Hill in the SIAC Championship Game. With the addition of 9 new players, head coach Verniece Graham thinks the Golden Rams will be back in the conference championship game.
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In this video you can find out more about our week 1 Player of the Week: Charlie Pace. In the Packer’s win over Deerfield Beach, Pace rushed for 185 yards and had two touchdowns to help his team get the 37-0 win over the Bucks. Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Pace about his adjustment to a new head coach, playing with his brother, how he decided on Georgia State and more!
Americus Times-Recorder
Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
WALB 10
Scattered storms over the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just a tad nicer with some sun Friday afternoon. Otherwise a sun/cloud mix with scattered showers and thunderstorms across SGA. More rain and storms through the evening with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. You want to prepare for delays during the first half of area football games tonight. Storms won’t impact all games, but carry the rain gear just in case.
WALB 10
South Georgia Tech officials talk loan forgiveness
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Following the loan forgiveness announcement this week, South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) officials said it’s important to consider other options besides taking out loans for further education. There are other forms of getting an education from either a traditional four-year school or even a technical...
WALB 10
More rain and storms ahead
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and wet with on and off periods of light to moderate rain across SGA Thursday. Showers and a few storms hold through the evening. More active weather tomorrow with light showers early followed by scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. If you’re heading out to Friday night football grab a poncho as some games will be impacted.
WALB 10
Not much sun with periods of rain
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light to moderate rain. Otherwise warm 80s and muggy with a persistent tropical airmass. Across the region a stalled front hangs around several more days keeping the weather cloudy with chances of rain. Late week into the weekend high pressure returns with...
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
southgatv.com
Working hard in Albany
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
WALB 10
4C Academy Hydroponics Green House set to finish construction in Thanksgiving
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy’s Hydroponic Greenhouse started out as an idea amongst students. But now the idea is coming to life. “It’ll be about a 5000 square foot greenhouse where we can grow vegetables in water, a hydroponics greenhouse. This really will give our students a great opportunity to learn about ag-tech and science,” Chris Hatcher, CEO of Commodore Gardens, said.
WALB 10
$25K to be donated to FFA through partnership with Luke Bryan, Fendt
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Luke Bryan is staying true to his farming roots by teaming up with Fendt, a German agricultural machinery manufacturer. The partnership will include Boldly Grown Goods’ featured product Boldly Grown Popcorn, a prepackaged popcorn snack. “I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the...
WALB 10
Phoebe, Albany Tech learning community project on hold
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting. Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system. Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system.
WALB 10
Ellianos now open in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There’s now a new place in the Friendly City to get your coffee fix. Ellianos opened in Tifton on Tuesday. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue. The menu features the coffee shop’s signature creations like the Cookie and Cream Freezer,...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie earns ‘Downtown of the Year’ award
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie was recently awarded the Georgia Downtown of the year award. Every good downtown starts with a great centerpiece and Moultrie has just that. The Colquitt County Courthouse was once voted the prettiest courthouse in the state but it’s what Moultrie has done around the courthouse...
