The New York Yankees have several flaws this season with Brian Cashman at the root of them, and he may be coming back for more. The New York Yankees have had several flaws in the roster, thanks to general manager Brian Cashman. With a few disappointments this season, Cashman is coming back for at least one more season, according to Barry Bloom of Sportico.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO