Yankton, SD

This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton

If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
YANKTON, SD
LOCAL SPORTS 8-26

Yankton Gazelles Volleyball suffered a sweep by Class A Dakota Valley last night in their home opener at the Summit Activities Center 25-17, 25-16, 25-14. The Gazelles (0-2), look to right the ship at the Norfolk (NE) tournament this weekend. First game on Saturday squares Yankton up with tournament host Norfolk at 9am.
YANKTON, SD
Bragging Rights

Bragging Rights was held once again right next to the Meridian Bridge, behind Missouri River Associates. Bragging Rights founder, Julie Fisher, was pleased with the turnout…. Fisher describes the semi, which towered over everyone else…. Yankton Youth Soccer Association hosted by serving Indian tacos and tacos for a free-will offering....
YANKTON, SD
City
Yankton, SD
City
Parade, SD
Yankton Curling Club to Hold Fundraiser on Saturday

The Yankton Curling Club will be hosting a bean bag tournament fundraiser Saturday, August 27th at Ben’s Brew Station at 2 pm. Yankton Curling Club President Juliana Ford says the fundraiser will help pay for curling equipment. Ford says that it is $25 per person and $50 per team.
YANKTON, SD
Racing for Rachel: Honoring the life of Rachel Ortman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer. Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory. Running was a major part of Rachel...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School

An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
YANKTON, SD
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE
Person
Colt Ford
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FBN opens distribution hub in Larchwood

LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The Farmers Business Network has had a big presence in Sioux Falls for years, but now the national company’s local footprint is growing even more. FBN held a grand opening of its new central distribution center in Larchwood, Iowa Thursday. “FBN was founded in...
LARCHWOOD, IA
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend

Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The dangers of farming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Remembering Angela; student loan forgiveness; first day of school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. Heinz was airlifted and died in a Rapid City hospital Saturday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Shortage of cooks leads to restaurant’s temporary closure

All Day Cafe is closed temporarily because of a shortage of line cooks. The restaurant on the north side of the Western Mall made the decision to close today, said Don Anderson, president of WR Hospitality. The Sioux Falls-based restaurant group also owns the adjacent TapHouse 41, which remains open, and the Phillips Avenue Diner, 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails and other restaurants in South Dakota and the region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Arts
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Tea celebrates completion of major highway project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

