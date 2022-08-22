ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

MD State Fair Contest

Station Address: WBFF, 2000 W. 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore City and Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Kent and Queen Anne's. Contest Sponsor(s): Maryland State Fair. Prize Provider(s): Maryland State Fair. Age of Eligibility: Eighteen (18) Contest Period: August 29, 2022 to September 2,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Discover snowballs around Harford County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Discover sweet treats around Harford County's Snowball Trail. Owner of Sharon's Snowballs Sharon Castronova and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales shares more.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
foxbaltimore.com

Hyattsville officer helps woman in mental health crisis

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department gave applause to one of their officers for helping someone suffering a mental health crisis. The police department tweeted Monday that Officer Cherry was heading home after a long shift but stopped to help a woman in a mental health crisis.
foxbaltimore.com

Heat, humidity, and spotty storms in Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 27 — Hot temperatures stick around through the end of August. Baltimore already logged 42 90-degree days with more on the way this week. Saturday and Sunday remain hot and humid with highs near 90 and feel-like temperatures in the mid 90s...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Planet Fitness#Wbff
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
foxbaltimore.com

Reward increased for arrest in murder of Trevor White

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and charges in the death of a Baltimore restaurant and business owner has been increased, according to Baltimore City Police. The reward now stands at $18,000 because of a private escrow fund set up on behalf of Trevor...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Court of public opinion on Reynolds' family lawsuit against city of Baltimore

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Legal experts say the family of Timothy Reynolds, the man who was shot and killed after a confrontation with squeegee kids, has taken the first step needed in filing a lawsuit against the city and that is to notify the city that you are considering filing a lawsuit against them. But experts say if this case goes to a jury a win for the family could be difficult to get.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
foxbaltimore.com

Support the Edgar Allan Poe Theatre

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore get ready for music, magic, and mayhem all in support of the beloved Author Edgar Allan Poe. The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre is hosting a fundraiser to put on a show of mystery and imagination. Founder and Artistic Director Alex Zavistovich joined us with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy