Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
West Virginia Turnpike section reopens following Thursday wreck
UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
Metro News
Traffic back to normal on Turnpike after long day for motorists, first responders
MAHAN, W.Va. — The north-south traffic flowing through southern West Virginia was back to where it belongs Friday with the reopening of the West Virginia Turnpike following a long closure Thursday in Fayette County. Roads south of U.S. Route 60 felt the brunt of the 18-hour shutdown that occurred...
Metro News
Governor underscores final application deadline for pandemic rental assistance program
Gov. Jim Justice noted today that the deadline to apply for help from the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is rapidly approaching. “The rental assistance program, once again I am telling you that tomorrow at 11:59 p.m., the rental assistance program deadline for making application will be over,” Justice said during a briefing.
Metro News
Numbers look good following State Fair
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — More than 170,000 people attended the 10-day State Fair of West Virginia, fair officials announced Wednesday. The fair, which wrapped up last Saturday, had to deal with some weather issues but it didn’t keep fairgoers away. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
About 100 National Guard soldiers volunteer for corrections duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The West Virginia National Guard will have about 100 of its members working inside the West Virginia Division of Corrections as the agency struggles with manpower issues at Regional Jails and Prisons around the state. “We’ve got about 80 folks in there currently and they understand we’ll...
Comments / 0