Construction

Metro News

West Virginia Turnpike section reopens following Thursday wreck

UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Numbers look good following State Fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — More than 170,000 people attended the 10-day State Fair of West Virginia, fair officials announced Wednesday. The fair, which wrapped up last Saturday, had to deal with some weather issues but it didn’t keep fairgoers away. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended...
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

About 100 National Guard soldiers volunteer for corrections duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The West Virginia National Guard will have about 100 of its members working inside the West Virginia Division of Corrections as the agency struggles with manpower issues at Regional Jails and Prisons around the state. “We’ve got about 80 folks in there currently and they understand we’ll...
