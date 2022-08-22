Read full article on original website
Man arrested after Rock Hill Waffle House shooting: police
Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester, was identified as the shooter and attempted murder warrants were issued for his arrest.
CMPD: Arrest Made In Plaza Midwood Stabbing
Police have arrested one suspect and another arrest is pending for a second suspect currently in the hospital for their involvement in an altercation turned stabbing in Plaza Midwood on Thursday. Police say 39-year-old German Urrutia is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon in this case. Another arrest is...
Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
3 captured in connection with carjacking in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A 68-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, authorities said. It all started just after 2 p.m. The driver, Teresa Griffin, told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she was startled when her car was taken as she was headed to get a bite to eat.
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
CMPD: 2 People Stabbed, 1 Hospitalized After Altercation In Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE — Several people stood by and watched in disbelief as police swarmed a parking lot in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon on Thomas Avenue near Central. A restaurant owner told WCCB News he called 911 when he noticed an altercation between several people, including a man in a white car. CMPD says two people were stabbed.
2 charged with murder of man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing murder charges in the death of a man who died in the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on August 24 near the 1100 block of West […]
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a police pursuit Thursday afternoon as a driver weaved through traffic on Charlotte streets. The car sped through areas along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road at about 4 p.m. The driver entered turn lanes and medians several times. The...
CMPD: Man Dies After Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte after finding a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning. Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on West Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival,...
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been four months since the killing of 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones. On April 21, 2022, around 10:43 p.m., Adams-Jones was walking down the street in the Ponderosa neighborhood on Markland Drive when he was shot and killed. Police say it was a drive-by shooting. Adams-Jones’...
Two charged in murder of 25-year-old man in University City area: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30,...
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Bear Seen Near South Carolina Elementary School, Officials Say
CLOVER, S.C. — Clover Police responded to call Thursday night in reference to a bear being spotted in the area of Kinard Elementary School. Officials are urging anyone who spots this bear to avoid it. Any residents with bird feeders are asked to bring them in for the night.
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. “It was shocking. You know, I had left by the grace of God. I had just left maybe 15-20 minutes before this happened,” Sondra Short said.
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced an inmate was pronounced dead while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The coroner said his office, SLED, and the Sheriff’s Office were called to the detention center on Aug. 20 in reference to the death...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Chester County, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chester County Thursday night. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on S.C. 72 near Saluda road, just seven miles north of Chester. Authorities said a motorcyclist of a Harley Davidson...
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking to identify man who wore NASA hoodie during robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 at the Circle K convenience store located at 10000 N. Tryon Street. Surveillance footage from...
