Rock Hill, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Arrest Made In Plaza Midwood Stabbing

Police have arrested one suspect and another arrest is pending for a second suspect currently in the hospital for their involvement in an altercation turned stabbing in Plaza Midwood on Thursday. Police say 39-year-old German Urrutia is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon in this case. Another arrest is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 2 People Stabbed, 1 Hospitalized After Altercation In Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — Several people stood by and watched in disbelief as police swarmed a parking lot in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon on Thomas Avenue near Central. A restaurant owner told WCCB News he called 911 when he noticed an altercation between several people, including a man in a white car. CMPD says two people were stabbed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Dies After Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte after finding a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning. Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on West Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Two charged in murder of 25-year-old man in University City area: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bear Seen Near South Carolina Elementary School, Officials Say

CLOVER, S.C. — Clover Police responded to call Thursday night in reference to a bear being spotted in the area of Kinard Elementary School. Officials are urging anyone who spots this bear to avoid it. Any residents with bird feeders are asked to bring them in for the night.
CLOVER, SC
cn2.com

Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
WINNSBORO, SC
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC

