St. Thomas Shows Support for Jewish Community
As students prepare to return to college campuses across the country, they’ll meet others from many faiths and cultures. The University of St. Thomas strives to be welcoming to people of all faiths. As a result, several university leaders came together to sign a statement of support for Jewish students, colleagues and neighbors.
Construction Updates: Renovations Bring New Opportunities This Fall
Anyone who's visited campus this summer knows the sights and sounds of construction have been hard to miss. From the eagerly anticipated Schoenecker Center to the updated Summit Classroom Building, St. Thomas' new facilities will be no small feat. The Summit Classroom Building, located along Summit Avenue, will soon be...
Summer Study Abroad Exposes Law Student to Foreign Legal Systems
When Brady Jensen sat down last spring to plan his final year of law school, he knew he wanted a study abroad trip to be part of it. “I knew that it was something I always wanted to do, but never had the time,” he said. Jensen started law...
