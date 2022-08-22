ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

St. Thomas Shows Support for Jewish Community

As students prepare to return to college campuses across the country, they’ll meet others from many faiths and cultures. The University of St. Thomas strives to be welcoming to people of all faiths. As a result, several university leaders came together to sign a statement of support for Jewish students, colleagues and neighbors.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Construction Updates: Renovations Bring New Opportunities This Fall

Anyone who's visited campus this summer knows the sights and sounds of construction have been hard to miss. From the eagerly anticipated Schoenecker Center to the updated Summit Classroom Building, St. Thomas' new facilities will be no small feat. The Summit Classroom Building, located along Summit Avenue, will soon be...
SAINT PAUL, MN

