S&P 500 cratered, bonds confirmed, and market breadth took a dive. The advance-decline line is not really in a good shape, and the respite that‘s possibly shaping up for today (alternatively tomorrow) would offer an interesting point to add to shorts once it exhausts itself. Where to look for signs of weakness, which sectors then? It would be again broad-based, with more attention turning to real estate, financials, and not leaving healthcare or biotech unscathed. Semicondutors also aren‘t foretelling a great outcome for tech, but the behemoths with TSLA are likely to help in the days ahead. Yesterday‘s VIX certainly calmed down, and appears to need a while to recharge batteries.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO