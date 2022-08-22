Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
Elon Musk says shutting down nuclear power plants is 'insane' for national security and 'anti-human'
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted his opposition to nuclear power plant shutdowns, reiterating his longstanding support for the energy source.
These Are The 10 Biggest Real Estate Cryptocurrencies
Real estate blockchain has already gained popularity among buyers, sellers and investors as a way to interact with each other and get information on properties. Additionally, blockchain can help the real estate industry with the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to ensure greater transparency. Also, the use of blockchain in real estate can help to expedite contract processes, as well as save time and cost. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest real estate cryptocurrencies.
What Does Tesla’s Stock Split Mean For Investors?
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders have approved a 3:1 stock split, with an ex-distribution date of Thursday, August 25th, 2022. All shareholders as of the market close on Wednesday, August 24th, will be subject to the stock split. Will The Tesla Stock Move Higher After The Split?. Scott Sheridan, market expert,...
Markets Take A Dive In a Heartbeat
S&P 500 cratered, bonds confirmed, and market breadth took a dive. The advance-decline line is not really in a good shape, and the respite that‘s possibly shaping up for today (alternatively tomorrow) would offer an interesting point to add to shorts once it exhausts itself. Where to look for signs of weakness, which sectors then? It would be again broad-based, with more attention turning to real estate, financials, and not leaving healthcare or biotech unscathed. Semicondutors also aren‘t foretelling a great outcome for tech, but the behemoths with TSLA are likely to help in the days ahead. Yesterday‘s VIX certainly calmed down, and appears to need a while to recharge batteries.
The Most Important Event In Crypto Is Weeks Away…
RiskHedge Chief Analyst Stephen McBride has been pounding the table about it for nearly a year…. And now, it’s official: The most important event in crypto is a few weeks away. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto, is getting a monumental upgrade—one all crypto investors should be excited about.
Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock was down 3.3% as earnings came in weaker than analysts had expected. Analysts had predicted earnings per share to come in at $1.29, instead, the earnings per share came in slightly lower at $1.20. Despite the weaker-than-expected earnings, Salesforces’ revenue came in at $7.72 billion, increasing by 22 percent y-o-y. Salesforce largely deals in cloud-based customer relationship management software and applications that provide sales, customer service, and marketing automation tools.
Why We Bought More Uber Shares As The Stock Fell
Despite being a very controversial choice, we believe Uber stock is still a great investment and have bought more on its way down. Here’s why. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is the second most controversial stock we’ve ever owned (first place goes to Softbank). Most people have used Uber’s service, and thus everyone has an opinion and the media loves writing articles about Uber. The company has a history of not making any money. I’ve written a long research piece on why Uber, despite (or maybe because of) being a controversial company, has the makings of being a terrific long-term investment.
Capital Markets Issuance By US Banks Jumped In July
The overall total value of capital markets issuance from U.S. banks more than doubled month-over-month in July, despite sizable sequential decreases in common equity and preferred equity offerings. Capital raised by U.S. banks increased during the month to $12.86 billion, a 111.5% increase from June and a 77.7% boost year...
Peloton Rallies +20% After Inking Deal With Amazon; What To Expect In Q4 Results Today
Discusses the deal reached with Amazon, analyst thoughts and what financials the market is looking for at the Q4 print. Shares of interactive exercise equipment company Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) rallied 20.4% on Thursday after the firm’s executives released news about a successful deal brokered with e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Jackson Hole Plan
S&P 500 didn‘t break below the 4,110s and the entry to yesterday‘s session made me think 4,160s would hold. They did, but today, they‘re likely to be overcome as the markets want to anticipate a dovish Fed. While no pivot would be announced or hinted at, the delicate balancing between signs of a cooling economy (housing, manufacturing) and underlining data dependency in the monetary tightening path to reflect incoming inflation data. And as CPI inflation has peaked, this introduces wiggle room that the markets seem quite willing to take advantage of in the short term.
New Price Cap Sees Predicted Energy Bills Soar, FTSE Brighter Than Feared
New energy cap sees households swallow an 80% bill increase. FTSE 100 ends week on a positive note as investors wait to hear from Fed chief. Ofgem’s new price cap means millions of households face a daunting 80% increase in their energy bill in October. Boiling that down, it suggests a standard household in England, Wales and Scotland will see a bill of £3,549 a year – it was £1,277 just last winter. While the cap changes have been known about for some time, this change will still come as a shock when the reality of these figures sink in.
FTSE Review: ‘London For Sale’ And Cost-Of-Living Crisis Among Trends Within The Changes
The FTSE All Share Index Quarterly Review is based on closing prices on Tuesday 30th August and is due to be announced on Wednesday 31st August by FTSE Russell, with changes effective after the close on Friday 16th September. Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) looks set to vault into the FTSE 100...
How To Pay Your Yard Credit Card: Online, Phone or Mail
Yard Card Login is the easiest way to pay your lawn care provider. You can use Yard Card Login to schedule, track, and pay for your lawn care service all in one place. No more missed payments or forgotten invoices. With their easy-to-use platform, you can get your yard looking...
The Housing Market Reports The Largest Drop Since 2010
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks tread water in front of Powell speaking Friday. Interest rates and energy prices are grinding higher despite some clear problems going on in China and Europe due to severe drought issues causing hydroelectric shortfalls and river navigation. Fears of a global recession are being trumped by the coordinated monetary tightening by central banks trying to tame inflation.
These Are The 10 Best-Performing Commodities Broad Basket Funds
Investing in commodities could offer an attractive return in a relatively short period of time, but it is riskier as well. One way to reduce the risk is to invest in commodities broad basket funds. Such funds invest in a diversified basket of commodity goods, including grains, minerals, metals, livestock and more. Moreover, these funds invest in commodity goods either directly or through commodity linked derivative instruments. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing commodities broad basket funds.
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) reported earnings that were above analysts’ expectations, but the stock fell anyway during market hours as PC sales weighed on investor sentiment. PC sales have been declining for the year and were down around 12 percent in the first quarter. The global economy has weighed on demand as consumers have slowed purchases owing to falling purchasing power and depleting levels of savings. Shares were up 2.75% after trending lower during early trading.
