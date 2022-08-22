ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Long Journey Home Festival

(WJHL) Kenny Price and Lois Price Dunn tell us about this holiday weekend festival in Mountain City, Tennessee and give us a taste of what to expect. For more information visit www.LongJourneyHome.net.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
The Blake at Kingsport

(WJHL) Jake Weaver and Tramara Darnell from The Blake at Kingsport tell us about the assisted living community and the memory care available at The Blake. For more information call (423) 246-1100 or visit Blake Senior Living online.
KINGSPORT, TN
Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com: Visiting Big Stone Gap, The Hidden Gem of Southwest Virginia

Chris takes us for a visit to Big Stone Gap, Virginia for this edition of Driving with Daytime by FriendshipCars.com! We visit local restaurants, small businesses, outdoor theatres, and museums that all work together, to make Big Stone Gap a great destination to visit in Southwest Virginia! Thanks to Friendship Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge & Ram for the wonderful Jeep Wrangler for Driving with Daytime! A special Thank you to Kim Smith and The Heart of Appalachia group, and a BIG THANK YOU to all the folks in Big Stone Gap for all their hospitality!
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Two Bristol, Va. schools close early

The early dismissal is due to a faulty chiller, according to school leaders. Letcher Co. KY football team comes to NE Tenn. after …. Johnson City files ‘Voe’ federal lawsuit response. Veterans Voices: The Warriors Canvas offering healing …. Food City donates $30K to Feeding Southwest Virginia …
BRISTOL, VA
