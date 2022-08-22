Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates
WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for mental health in public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the Resilient School Communities Grant, an application opportunity across all 146 Tennessee public school districts.
wjhl.com
The Blake at Kingsport
(WJHL) Jake Weaver and Tramara Darnell from The Blake at Kingsport tell us about the assisted living community and the memory care available at The Blake. For more information call (423) 246-1100 or visit Blake Senior Living online.
Mountain Home VA Hospital seeing delays due to lack of sterilized equipment
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some veterans seeking care at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center may see delays in elective surgeries, and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) officials say the problem is caused by a lack of sterilized equipment available for procedures. “James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is currently experiencing issues with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
‘My mom needs justice:’ Carter County family thinks their loved one was murdered
‘My mom needs justice:’ Carter County family thinks their loved one was murdered. ‘My mom needs justice:’ Carter County family thinks …. Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to …. KCS Data: Bullying cases up compared to pre-pandemic …. Abortion ban becomes law in Tennessee, Governor praises …
wjhl.com
Two Bristol, Va. schools close early
The early dismissal is due to a faulty chiller, according to school leaders. Letcher Co. KY football team comes to NE Tenn. after …. Johnson City files ‘Voe’ federal lawsuit response. Veterans Voices: The Warriors Canvas offering healing …. Food City donates $30K to Feeding Southwest Virginia …
Community Hero: JCPD officer helps kids through Shop With A Cop program
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Shop With A Cop program helps kids in need buy Christmas gifts for their families. It’s a program that takes all year to plan, and is entirely donation-based. A few hundred kids participate in the program, but Community Hero Johnson City Officer Brittney Eberhardt, says more are out there, […]
wjhl.com
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman. Carter County death investigation: Person of interest …. Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to …. KCS Data: Bullying cases up compared to pre-pandemic …. Abortion ban becomes law in Tennessee, Governor praises …. ETSU students hold abortion rights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case
Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
Faulty chiller leads to early dismissal for Virginia Middle, High
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools system officials announced Friday that some students’ weekends will start a little early due to repairs to be made at Virginia Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan stated in an email sent to faculty and staff that a faulty chiller at the middle school led officials to […]
Third fatal crash in last two weeks reported in Morristown
Police responded to a deadly crash in Morristown involving a motorcyclist and a freightliner truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Southwest Virginia methamphetamine drug traffickers plead guilty to federal drug charges
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Southwest Virginia man who distributed methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia as part of a multi-member drug trafficking ring pled guilty last week to federal drug charges. Travis Nelson Farmer, 44, of Rural Retreat, pleaded guilty last Thursday...
Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
Claiborne Progress
Hawkins County court clerk indicted on theft charges
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Stacy Mayes, the former court clerk for the City of Church Hill in Hawkins County. The investigation determined that Mayes stole at least $2,941 in cash collections from the city in 2021. In most instances, she concealed her misappropriation by using the same official receipt for multiple transactions. The receipts in her receipt book included a white copy as well as yellow and/or pink carbon copies. Mayes’ scheme involved using the white copy for one transaction and then using the various copies as receipts for different transactions.
supertalk929.com
Mississippi man jailed in Johnson City for groping Lyft driver
A man from Mississippi was arrested by Johnson City Police for sexual battery after he reportedly groped the driver of a transportation service he was using. According to a report, Taylor Capers, 33, of Hattiesburg, MS was jailed after a driver for the Lyft app contacted police via the panic button in her phone.
elizabethton.com
Breaking: Authorities identify suspect in Dry Branch Road car fire, death
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Brandon Clay Carrier, who has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening...
bjournal.com
Ballad Health announces leadership changes
On Thursday morning, Ballad Health announced several leadership changes within the organization. All of the appointments came from within the organization at the end of an extensive search. Rebecca Beck has been named CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Beck replaces Lindy White, who left...
Comments / 0