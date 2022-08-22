ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

wcyb.com

Sewing Plan for Washington Co. Inmates

WASHINGTON County TN — The Washington County Sheriff's office is saving several thousand dollars by teaching inmates to sew. In the past, uniforms were sent out for alterations, as well as the addition of department patches. The department purchased some sewing machines and equipment, and Pam Pritchard, who used...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

The Blake at Kingsport

(WJHL) Jake Weaver and Tramara Darnell from The Blake at Kingsport tell us about the assisted living community and the memory care available at The Blake. For more information call (423) 246-1100 or visit Blake Senior Living online.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Two Bristol, Va. schools close early

The early dismissal is due to a faulty chiller, according to school leaders. Letcher Co. KY football team comes to NE Tenn. after …. Johnson City files ‘Voe’ federal lawsuit response. Veterans Voices: The Warriors Canvas offering healing …. Food City donates $30K to Feeding Southwest Virginia …
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman

Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman. Carter County death investigation: Person of interest …. Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to …. KCS Data: Bullying cases up compared to pre-pandemic …. Abortion ban becomes law in Tennessee, Governor praises …. ETSU students hold abortion rights...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Faulty chiller leads to early dismissal for Virginia Middle, High

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools system officials announced Friday that some students’ weekends will start a little early due to repairs to be made at Virginia Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan stated in an email sent to faculty and staff that a faulty chiller at the middle school led officials to […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Church Hill man facing aggravated assault charge

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges. Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Claiborne Progress

Hawkins County court clerk indicted on theft charges

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Stacy Mayes, the former court clerk for the City of Church Hill in Hawkins County. The investigation determined that Mayes stole at least $2,941 in cash collections from the city in 2021. In most instances, she concealed her misappropriation by using the same official receipt for multiple transactions. The receipts in her receipt book included a white copy as well as yellow and/or pink carbon copies. Mayes’ scheme involved using the white copy for one transaction and then using the various copies as receipts for different transactions.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Mississippi man jailed in Johnson City for groping Lyft driver

A man from Mississippi was arrested by Johnson City Police for sexual battery after he reportedly groped the driver of a transportation service he was using. According to a report, Taylor Capers, 33, of Hattiesburg, MS was jailed after a driver for the Lyft app contacted police via the panic button in her phone.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
bjournal.com

Ballad Health announces leadership changes

On Thursday morning, Ballad Health announced several leadership changes within the organization. All of the appointments came from within the organization at the end of an extensive search. Rebecca Beck has been named CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Beck replaces Lindy White, who left...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

