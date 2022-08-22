ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Pageant Material” By Kacey Musgraves

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUKIa_0hQZCVZE00

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Pageant Material” by Kacey Musgraves.

Though the Texas native has seemingly set her sights on making it in the pop world with the recent release of Star-Crossed, her 2015 Pageant Material will always and forever be one of my all-time favorite albums.

Of the title-track, a co-write with Luke Laird and Shane McAnally, she says:

“The song just kinda made me laugh. I love old country songs that had a sense of humor and this one’s just kind of a sarcastic little kind of jab at myself for not always being pageant perfect, as a lot of times I feel like women are kind of expected to be when they’re in the spotlight.

So we just had fun with it and I just got to really think about, you know, my Texas roots and growing up there and always being around these beauty pageants and that whole scene.

And then later, it became the theme for the record.”

The song if full of great lyrics that I personally relate to on a very deep level, and though they may be a tad bit cynical, the overall sentiment of being a Southern girl who doesn’t always play by the rules or present as the perfect pageant girl is pretty much universally relatable.

I especially love the chorus, though, where Kacey admits that she’s not always Miss Congenial, and calls everything like she sees it as opposed to sugar coating some of the things that aren’t so pleasant, like she was raised to:

“I ain’t pageant material

I’m always higher than my hair

And it ain’t that I don’t care about world peace

But I don’t see how I can fix it in a swimsuit on a stage

I ain’t exactly Miss Congenial”

But this line is my favorite…

I don’t know if I’ve ever related to two sentences more in my life, if I’m being really honest:

“Sometimes I talk before I think, I try to fake it but I can’t

I’d rather lose for what I am than win for what I ain’t”

Amen to that, Kacey.

I think most of us have been there before, and while it sometimes seems like the best route to try and be what you think everyone else wants you to be, it’s so much more rewarding (and a whole lot easier) to just be yourself.

And I’ve always loved her live performance at the song at Royal Albert Hall in London from back in 2015, especially because it’s one she rarely plays at a live show these days:

“Pageant Material”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

It’s Easy To Root For Ben Burgess, The Longtime Songwriter Who Finally Got His Shot & “Started A Band”

Ben Burgess’ final song at The Novo theater in LA this week was “Started A Band,” the perfect closing number for a guy who spent his joyful opening set in support of Koe Wetzel looking like he was the happiest, luckiest dude on the planet. As he said: “This one’s for all of you out there who want to write songs and play them on stage.” That last phrase, “… and play them on stage,” seemed especially meaningful to Burgess, […] The post It’s Easy To Root For Ben Burgess, The Longtime Songwriter Who Finally Got His Shot & “Started A Band” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Takes Fans Back To The 2000s With Covers From Kings Of Leon & Fall Out Boy

Morgan Wallen taking it back to 2008. Some artists are strongly opposed to performing covers, however Morgan always works in a little something extra into the set. But whether it’s inviting up American Idol contestants to duet with, slowing down the tempo and doing some solo renditions on the piano, or in this case, covering some rock classics. Of course, one of his biggest hits, “Cover Me Up,” is a Jason Isbell cover. For his Tidal Wave Festival performance earlier […] The post Morgan Wallen Takes Fans Back To The 2000s With Covers From Kings Of Leon & Fall Out Boy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Flatland Cavalry Paint A Beautiful Picture With New Single, “Mountain Song”

Flatland Cavalry is BACK. Last week, the band announced that they would be releasing both a fan and personal favorite, titled “Mountain Song,” and the day is finally here. Now there’s one thing for certain about Flatland, and it’s that the compelling songwriting, and captivating voice of frontman Cleto Cordero, never misses. Fast, slow, boot stomper, heartbreaker… doesn’t matter. When the man sings, it’s just connects with the listener.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
London, TX
City
Star, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (8/26/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Koe Wetzel, Kip Moore, Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry, Marcus King, A Thousand Horses, Hardy with Lainey Wilson, Muscadine Bloodline, Riley Green, Kameron Marlowe, Josh Meloy, Kendall Marvel and Chris Stapleton, Jenna Paulette, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Charlie Daniels and more.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant Surprises Fans With On-Stage 74th Birthday Celebration

Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin may have split, but some members are still going strong. Frontman Robert Plant surprised fans this week during his concert. Plant performed with Alison Krauss in Stateline, Nevada on his birthday. During the set, his son Logan, 43, walked onstage with his kids and wheeled out a birthday cake decorated with balloons the color of Plant’s favorite soccer team — the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Once onstage, Logan led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to his 74-year-old father.
STATELINE, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Luke Laird
Person
Shane Mcanally
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Teams Up With HARDY For Upcoming Single, “Wait In The Truck”

Talk about a duet we never knew we needed. I think it’s safe to say that Lainey Wilson is on her way to being one of the top female country artist in the game right now. Wilson’s pure authenticity, charm, and great songwriting and vocals has allowed her to develop a massive fanbase in only a couple of short years, and took the country world by storm with her 2021 Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ album, where she garnered her first number one with “Things a Man Oughta Know.”
MUSIC
InsideHook

How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?

In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pageant Material#Southern
Whiskey Riff

Diplo Says Alan Jackson & Shania Twain Are Staples In His DJ Sets: “I Play ‘Chattahoochee’ For Any Crowd”

Not gonna lie, I would’ve never thought this in a million years…. But Diplo, arguably one of the most famous DJ on the planet right now, is a big country music guy?. Of course, he’s had collaborations with Morgan Wallen for “Heartless,” and featured up-and-coming country artist Ben Burgess on “Heartbreak,” and he even has a song with Koe Wetzel and Kodak Black coming out soon, but little did I know that he’s a big fan of playing up-tempo country songs for his sets at concerts.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Riley Green Releases Acoustic Live Performance Video Of “Hell Of A Way To Go”

Just in time for football season… Riley Green dropped a new acoustic, live performance video of his song “Hell Of A Way To Go.” From hunting, to fishing, to watching college football with his dad and grandaddy, Riley recounts all of their special memories together from growing up until this point in his adult life. As the song goes on, he imagines what it will be like when he gets to do the same things when he has a son […] The post Riley Green Releases Acoustic Live Performance Video Of “Hell Of A Way To Go” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

182K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy