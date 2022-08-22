ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 21

Cowboy from Hell
4d ago

Just call Lightfoot a gatekeeper to hell. Her supporters will keep her in office. The crime rate has no effect on that.

Reply
14
Last Man Standing
4d ago

That’s some real progress right there. Lol. No doubt she will find some way to blame Republicans for it. Democrats are masters at that. Blame inequity, blame racism. Blame anything but their failed policies.

Reply
6
Rob C
4d ago

Lawless politicians promoting lawlessness, what do you expect the outcome to be!!!!

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman's stolen Kia in Chicago garage the latest victim of viral TikTok trend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Imagine leaving your car in a parking garage only to find it days later in a tow yard with the inside torn apart.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the car owner who's understandably frustrated and not just with the thief who took her car.When all of this happened, the victim, Hannah McCarthy did what anyone would do. She wanted to look for surveillance video.But when she looked inside the garage, she found not a single camera.She reached out to management who still has not gotten back to her. CBS 2 found the manager on scene. Off camera,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of slain 81-year-old continue to seek answers 4 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's been four years since Thana Muhammad was found brutally killed in her Rosemoor home and there still hasn't been an arrest in the case.The story made national headlines four years ago for all the wrong reasons. An 81-year-old woman beloved in her community savagely killed and then dismembered. CBS 2's Megan Hickey spoke to her daughter who is taking extraordinary steps to find out who did it."Allowing murders to go unsolved sends a horrible message to [the] community," said Ashanti Chimurenga. "It traumatizes families forever."For more than four years, Chimurenga has been haunted by one question:...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 teens shot near Michele Clark High School in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon just steps from Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, one of the teens was left in critical condition and was fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Monday night.Earlier at the scene, a resident said she watched a fight that preceded the shooting happen right outside her window. We also obtained video of the moment the fight amongst multiple young people got out of control – spilling from the parkway onto the sidewalk before shots were fired...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed

CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Carjackings#Chicago Police Department#Murder#American
wmay.com

Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud

Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Banana 101.5

Flint Man Arrested for Abusing a Child in a McDonald’s Bathroom in Chicago

A Flint man is in custody after he allegedly sexually abused a six-year-old boy in a McDonald's restroom in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police say Bryan Sutton, a 62-year-old man from Flint faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 and one count of felony kidnapping for restraining the child against his will in a bathroom stall.
FLINT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q985

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim then pulled out his own weapon...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy