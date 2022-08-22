ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

US Olympic sprinter Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown for the Eagles and made a case for a roster spot

By Scott Davis
 4 days ago

Devon Allen.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

  • Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown in an Eagles preseason game.
  • Allen, an Olympic hurdler who also played college football, earned an invite to Eagles camp after focusing on track the past six years.
  • Allen has an uphill battle to make the roster after so much time away from the game, but his speed is enticing.

Devon Allen proved on Sunday that he can get past defenders in the NFL.

The 27-year-old American hurdler played his first organized football game in six years with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and showed his world-class speed.

In the third quarter, Allen, who is a two-time Olympian and played college football at Oregon, went deep down the middle and hooked up with backup quarterback Reid Sennett on a 55-yard touchdown.

Allen easily burned two defenders and was wide open — Sennett dropped the ball perfectly in front of him, and Allen laid down to grab it while falling in the end zone.

Another look:

After the game, Allen said the catch felt "great" and said Sennett made it easy for him to catch it and fall in the end zone.

"I've played football a long time so that doesn't really change in terms of the thought when the ball goes up in the air," Allen said, adding: "It was cool that the coaches gave me that opportunity."

Allen chose to focus on the track after coming out of Oregon and has been quite successful. He is a two-time US national champion and owns the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in the world.

In July, Allen's experience at World Championships in Oregon ended in heartbreak when he was disqualified from the 110-meter hurdles for a false start that was .01 seconds too early, igniting a debate about the technology that measures starts .

However, this past April, Allen decided to participate in Oregon's pro day and impressed Eagles scouts, signing a contract with them as an undrafted player.

According to NBC Sports' Reuben Frank , it has been an up-and-down training camp for Allen, who has had to re-acclimate to playing in pads, learning routes, and more. Frank reported that Allen "rarely" gets reps in practice. Indeed, the Eagles have a crowded receiver group that includes AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, plus Deon Cain, a training camp invite who has impressed in preseason.

"To be honest, the first couple weeks ... you watch one of those military movies, the grenade goes off and they're like, [stunned]. Their head's ringing," Allen told reporters on Sunday of his adjustment back to football. "And that's how I felt in the huddle the first couple weeks, just trying to listen to the call, understand my assignment, figure out what I'm doing, and then make a play on the field, be a football player."

Allen credited his teammates and coaches for helping him get re-acclimated to football, saying he now feels more comfortable with the offense.

Allen's 55-yard touchdown was his only catch of the game (on two targets), but he said he is just trying to embrace the experience.

"I'm excited for the opportunity, in general, and then also just take advantage of being out there and enjoy it," Allen told reporters. "Because it's a game I love and something I missed for six years."

Allen has an uphill battle to make the roster, but it may be hard for Eagles coaches to pass on the opportunities his speed may provide.

Read the original article on Insider

