LISTEN: NASA shares sound of black hole

By Heather Hamilton
 5 days ago

NASA s hared an audio clip of what it believes to be sound coming from a black hole .

The space agency said it is a misconception that sound does not exist in space.

“The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel,” NASA’s account dedicated to exoplanets tweeted . “A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound.”


The galaxy cluster referenced is Perseus, and NASA said it first discovered sound in black holes in 2003.

“Astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note — one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C,” NASA explained earlier this year.

The sound waves were extracted and made audible for the first time in May led by the Chandra X-ray Center and included as part of NASA's Universe of Learning program .

#Black Hole#Galaxy Cluster#Sound Waves#Middle C#Astronomers#Universe Of Learning
