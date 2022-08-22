Read full article on original website
The Disney Plus Subscription Price Is Going Up
It seems the dreaded “skimpflation” is even making its way over to your beloved streaming services. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all seeing price hikes. Streaming services raising their prices and being modified to include new tiers is nothing new, but people really aren't too excited about this one. Before, Disney+ was a flat rate of $7.99. Now, that structure is changing.
Disney Has More Total Subscriptions Than Netflix
Since the inception of streaming movies, Netflix has been the industry leader. They essentially popularized the concept when they transitioned their DVD by mail business to stream movies directly to customers’ homes. And since that move began in 2007, they’ve been number one. To some, the word “Netflix” is almost synonymous with streaming, the same way people interchangeably use “tissues” and “Kleenex.”
This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Just Doesn't Have the Disney Magic
Disney makes having different businesses help each other succeed look simple.
‘Prey’ Is Hulu’s Biggest Premiere Ever
It’s very surprising that there’s a new Predator movie — this one a prequel titled Prey — and instead of debuting in theaters it went straight to streaming on Disney’s Hulu service. The reason for that decision was reportedly an entirely practical one. It wasn’t that Disney didn’t have faith in the film; they have a contract with HBO Max that gives the service the right to stream anything from the old Fox (now 20th Century Studios) after it premieres in theaters. If Prey had played in multiplexes, HBO Max would have gotten it. By keeping it on Hulu, Disney had the film all to itself.
Everything New on Disney Plus in September
After a fairly lean summer, Disney+ has a very busy September planned, including a ton of new premieres on September 8, which the company has dubbed “Disney+ Day.” That’s when the streaming service will get the premieres of Thor: Love and Thunder and Robert Zemeckis’ new live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks. (He plays Geppetto, not Pinocchio.) There’s also making-of films on Love and Thunder and the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.
