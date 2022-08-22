ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTGS

Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTGS

Courtesy boat inspections in South Carolina during Labor Day weekend

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division says it will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WTGS

Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. Options include floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law.
TEXAS STATE
State
South Carolina State
WTGS

Tybee Island flight instructor dies in Florida plane crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTGS) — A Tybee Island flight instructor died in a plane crash in Florida on Wednesday, according to news sources in the area. The instructor, Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61, and his passenger died after their plane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office told local news outlets.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WTGS

Joe Cunningham makes campaign stop at Bluffton market

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Dozens of people gathered in Bluffton on Wednesday to show their support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham along his campaign trail. The nominee and his running mate Tally Casey spoke to voters about their platform: people over politics. Casey addressed South Carolina’s abortion ban;...
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE

