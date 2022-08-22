Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Powell Tells Jackson Hole Fed's 'Overarching Focus' Is Reducing Inflation
In a speech on Aug. 26, 2022, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell stated: "The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) overarching focus right now is to bring inflation back down to our 2% goal." He added: "Price stability ... serves as the bedrock of our economy. Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone."
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Celsius Holdings Is a Great Buy for Some Investors -- And a No-Brainer Sell to Others
Celsius is a polarizing stock and not an excellent fit for every portfolio. But certain types of investors absolutely love it. Where do you stand?
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 25, 2022: Rates retreat
Rates on most mortgage types continued upwards Wednesday, but not for 30-year fixed-rate loans. The flagship 30-year average instead took a small downward step, after a three-day climb had pushed the average back into 6% territory. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 6.03% 6.55%
Investopedia
IRS Announces Penalty Relief for Certain 2019 and 2020 Returns
Most people and businesses who file (or filed) certain 2019 or 2020 tax returns late are going to receive penalty relief in the form of refunds or abatements from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Even if you already paid those penalties, the IRS intends to issue refunds or credits. The agency says nearly 1.6 million taxpayers will automatically receive more than $1.2 billion in payments by the end of September.
Investopedia
How To Save by Going Green
Rising energy prices—fueled at least in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—have made life uncomfortable for many Americans. Though prices for crude oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, and heating oil are forecast to drop a bit in 2023, the costs of of natural gas and electricity are expected to rise slightly next year. And all these costs are significantly higher than what Americans were paying in 2020 and 2021.
Investopedia
Electric Vehicle Tax Credits: What You Need to Know
One of the main talking points of the Inflation Reduction Act is its impact on incentivizing people to buy an electric vehicle (EV). This $369 billion bill, signed into law on Aug. 16, 2022, by President Joe Biden, features a number of federal provisions aimed at tackling climate change, keeping EVs affordable, and boosting American industry. Nevertheless, some of them, however well intended, may have unintended results, with some industry commentators concerned that no current vehicles will qualify for the revised EV tax credit due to its strict price limits and the made-in-America requirements that go into effect in Jan. 2023.
Investopedia
Nvidia Q2 FY2023 Earnings Report Recap
Nvidia's data center revenue came in below analysts' expectations, with growth decelerating from the previous quarter's pace. Demand for services offered by data centers has grown rapidly during the pandemic, boosting demand for Nvidia's chips. Nvidia's data center segment is its biggest platform, with data center revenue eclipsing gaming revenue.
