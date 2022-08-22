ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

wtxl.com

First to Know Forecast: Spotty heavy showers by early evening Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE — A few bits of fog will reduce visibility through the early hours of Wednesday morning. Highs today stay in the mid to upper 80s. Rain will be widespread to our west most of the day, but scattered showers and storms make their way into the Big Bend and South Georgia area later Wednesday afternoon.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

REPLAY: Football Friday Night (8/26)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville. Lincoln vs. Godby. Trinity Catholic vs. Florida High. Wewahitchka vs....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County crash leaves one injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Small businesses excited to see fans on game day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s opening weekend not only means thousands of fans will be in and around Doak Campbell Stadium but the businesses nearby as well. Picked store, in the college town, say they’ve seen huge crowds all day which is extremely beneficial for their business....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
#First Alert#Thunderstorms
WCTV

Leon County races: Tallahassee mayor's race preview

The umbrella weather sticks around for the rest of the week and into the weekend. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details. First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has his Tropical Thoughts for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug.23. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The popular Bradfordville Dog Park could be closed for up to two months as Leon County works to install fencing around three storm water ponds there. “Expect the work and installation to take between one month and two months before reopening,” Leon County Spokesman Matt Cavell said. “We are moving as quickly and safely as we can.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

‘Fight Like Addison:’ Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea benefit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the coast of Keaton Beach back in June. Addison lost her leg and spent five weeks in the hospital. Now, the community is invited to come together Saturday to help out the Taylor County teen for the “Fight Like Addison” Benefit ride and concert event.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Shooting; One Dead

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approxiametly 9:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of E. Clark Ave., in Monticello, in reference to a shooting. The victim, Essie May Copeland, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by Jefferson County EMS, but succumbed to her injuries later that same night.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Florida A&M still set to play North Carolina, several players ineligible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Athletics tells WCTV it will still play Saturday’s game at North Carolina. This comes following social media rumors early Friday afternoon that the Rattlers would not be able to play at UNC. The problem stems from certification issues that have made 20 players ineligible to play according to Florida A&M. It is unclear if these issues would prevent players from being eligible in future contests or just the Week 0 game against the Tar Heels.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
