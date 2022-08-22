ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say

West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

600Breezy Denies King Von Warned Him NBA YoungBoy Was Going To 'Shoot The Crib Up'

600Breezy has denied that the late King Von once warned him about a threat made by NBA YoungBoy to shoot up his house. During a recent interview with VladTV, 600Breezy explained he wasn’t supposed to “like” YoungBoy because he was dating a woman YoungBoy “fucked with” shortly after he got out of jail.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
ATLANTA, GA
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
Fox News

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29

Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
STOCKTON, CA
Quando Rondo
RadarOnline

Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

YaYa Mayweather & NBA Youngboy Seemingly Back Together After She Says She's "Back Home"

The relationship between YaYa Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy has had its fair share of twists and turns. Initially, things were good, as the two began dating in 2019 and welcomed their son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., in 2021. However, things turned sour after YaYa, daughter of former boxer Floyd Mayweather, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed a girl for being with the father of her child.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
