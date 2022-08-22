Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say
West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
HipHopDX.com
600Breezy Denies King Von Warned Him NBA YoungBoy Was Going To 'Shoot The Crib Up'
600Breezy has denied that the late King Von once warned him about a threat made by NBA YoungBoy to shoot up his house. During a recent interview with VladTV, 600Breezy explained he wasn’t supposed to “like” YoungBoy because he was dating a woman YoungBoy “fucked with” shortly after he got out of jail.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
HipHopDX.com
California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29
Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
T’yanna Wallace, Daughter of Biggie Smalls, Posts $1.5M Bond For Boyfriend In Assault Case
T’yanna Wallace, daughter of rap legend, Biggie Smalls, has posted a $1.5 million dollar bond for Tyshawn Baldwin, her longtime boyfriend and the father of her daughter Thailah. According to Fox News, Wallace put her Queens, NY home, which she purchased for $1.2 million dollars in 2019, up as...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
‘I GOT QUESTIONS’: J. Alphonse Understood The Assignment As He Bodies His Role As Lil’ Murda On ‘P-Valley’
J. Alphonse understood the assignment, and recently pulled up on MADAMENOIRE to talk about his craft and the goodness that is 'P-Valley.'
hotnewhiphop.com
YaYa Mayweather & NBA Youngboy Seemingly Back Together After She Says She's "Back Home"
The relationship between YaYa Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy has had its fair share of twists and turns. Initially, things were good, as the two began dating in 2019 and welcomed their son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., in 2021. However, things turned sour after YaYa, daughter of former boxer Floyd Mayweather, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed a girl for being with the father of her child.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Says He Thought Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Would Last After He "Accepted Her Flaws"
Boosie is back with yet another Vlad TV interview. For a while now, it has seemed that the two collaborate every time something major takes place. Whether he's dishing out his own personal business or talking about scandal within the entertainment industry, the rapper has no problem voicing his opinion.
HipHopDX.com
Trey Songz: Woman Claims She Was Offered $200K Bribe To Paint Singer As ‘Next R. Kelly’
Miami, FL – Trey Songz is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations, but one woman has come forward with claims she was offered a $200,000 to paint the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”. According to TMZ, Mariah Thielen testified in a recent court hearing she...
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
