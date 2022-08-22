Read full article on original website
Myra B. Johnson
Myra B. Johnson, 83, of Onalaska died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse and woke to eternal life in the arms of her Savior. She was born October 14, 1938 at her family home in La Crescent, MN, which is still...
Corrine M. Nelson
Corrine M. Nelson, 83 of Coon Valley, died Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born March 1, 1939 at LaCrosse Hospital in La Crosse to Rudolph and Linda (Schock) Wrobel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. She graduated from Westby High School in 1957. Corrine married Roger Nelson on May 16, 1959 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse. The couple lived in Coon Valley all their married life. Corrine was a day care provider for several years in her home. She worked at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, retiring in May 2006. She was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church where she was very active. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, walking, Bunco and baking and cooking for her family.
Edwin Boldt
Edwin C. Boldt, 81, of Houston, MN died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. Edwin was born on December 19, 1940, in La Crosse, WI. His Parents were Raymond and Jean (Arnett) Boldt. Edwin was united in marriage with Nancy Laschenski on September 10, 1966. He served in the US National Guard. Edwin worked for Allis Chalmers, Madison Silo, Houston Money Creek Coop and was a farmer. Edwin always enjoyed Houston Hoedown and the Houston County Fair. He was a member of the Houston American Legion. Edwin is survived by two children: Susan (William) Selke of Ridgeway, MN and Timothy (Tami) Boldt of Houston; five grandchildren: Rachel, Amanda, Tanner, Trisha, and Theodore; one great-grandchild and one on the way; three siblings: Kenneth (Irene) Boldt, Carolyn (Larry) Newcomb, and Kathy Boldt; and by many nieces and nephews.
Clayton E. Forer
Clayton E. Forer, 90 of Onalaska passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. A private family service will be held and burial with Military Honors will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with...
The West Salem football team got a dominant win over Tomah as the Panthers won their home opener, 49-8.
The La Crosse Logan Rangers hosted Eau Claire North in their home opener. The Rangers' run game proved too much as they got the win 31-28.
The La Crosse Central Volleyball team swept Webster High School on Wednesday at the Omni Center in Onalaska. The Riverhawks went 2-1 on the day.
Melrose Mindoro opened up week 2 of the WIAA High School football season on the road taking on Abbotsford. The Mustangs would get shut out and Abbotsford would get the win 41-0.
Bangor swept Black River Falls in two sets at the Volleyball Sprawl in Onalaska on Thursday afternoon.
The Sparta football team escaped Mauston with a 28-27 road victory in Week 2.
The Cashton Eagles are on a mission this year and they're starting week 2 of the WIAA High School football season hosting Independence. Cashton got a big win beating Independence 67 to 7.
The La Crosse Central Riverhawks were hosting the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes in week 2 of the WIAA High School football season. The Riverhawks would fall short losing 10 to 7. Gavin Shepard would score Central's only touchdown.
The Arcadia football team got its first win of the season on Friday night as the Raiders hung on for 22-19 win over Whitehall.
The Sparta volleyball team took the first set, 26-24, over West Salem, and the Spartans hung on for the victory in three sets.
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for whoever drove through a large grassy area county's fairgrounds over the weekend, causing "extensive property damage.". In a Facebook post, the agency said the person or people tried to enter the race track at...
