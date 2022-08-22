Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Decline Pushes Argo Blockchain’s H1 Revenue Down by 14%
London-listed Argo Blockchain (LON: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), a commercial cryptocurrency mining company, generated £26.7 million ($32.5 million) in revenue in the first six months of 2022. It was a 14 percent decline year-over-year, primarily due to the decrease in Bitcoin prices. However, the company mined 939 “Bitcoin or Bitcoin...
Siam Commercial Bank Scraps $500M Acquisition Deal of Crypto Exchange Bitkub
Thailand’s oldest lender, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has abandoned the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Bitkub Online, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange . In a statement issued on Thursday, the bank cited unresolved regulatory issues on the part of the crypto exchanges behind its move. “Bitkub...
What Will Be Different in the Next Crypto Cycle?
During a crypto winter, some participants cool their interest for a while, while others engage in daily speculation as to whether or not the market bottom is in, and why it all went wrong after the bull, despite the cyclical nature of what is occurring. This is, to some extent,...
Will Crypto Tycoons Threaten Traditional Brokers?
In recent years, we have seen enormous growth in the cryptocurrency industry. Several crypto brokers have become financial giants on a global scale. Some of them are reportedly seeking to expand their businesses into sectors of the trading industry other than cryptocurrencies. With the most recent decline in Bitcoin price and widely expected ‘crypto winter’, this process can be sped up.
How The Merge Will Impact DeFi and Dapps on Ethereum
The Ethereum network is on the cusp of receiving its most significant upgrade to date, thanks to The Merge. It is a monumental occasion for the leading developer-oriented blockchain ecosystem, and it will shake up the DeFi and Dapp ecosystem in many ways. The Merge Is a Big Deal. Ethereum...
Singapore’s MAS Seeks Information on Crypto Business Activities
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sent an array of questionnaires to cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the city-state asking for granular details about their business activities. According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, the regulator is seeking information on top tokens owned by the exchanges, top counterparties for lending...
Binance and the City of Busan Partner to Boost Blockchain Adoption
Binance, one of the largest companies in the global blockchain ecosystem, confirmed today that it has partnered with the City of Busan in South Korea to drive the adoption of innovative technologies in the South Korean city. The city of Busan will receive technical support and infrastructure from Binance for...
Large XRP Addresses Move More than 150 Million Coins
XRP witnessed a marginal price surge of 1% in the past 24 hours. In terms of weekly performance, the digital asset was down by almost 2%, compared to a dip of approximately 10% in ETH and over 5% in Bitcoin. The movement of XRP coins across the network has increased in the last few days.
BTC Exchange Deposits Reach the Lowest Level in 2 Years
In the latest data published by Glassnode, the on-chain analytics platform highlighted that the number of BTC exchange deposits has significantly decreased in the past few weeks. The 7-day moving average of Bitcoin exchange deposits touched 1,921 on Thursday, which is the lowest level since July 2020. Due to the...
KuCoin among 16 Illegal Crypto Exchanges Operating in South Korea
The South Korean authorities are now cracking down on overseas cryptocurrency exchanges as 16 such platforms operate in the country without authorization, local media The Korea Times reported. Among the illegal platforms are reputed global names like KuCoin and MEXC, which, according to the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, have allegedly...
Indian Agency Raids Crypto Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber for FX Law Violations
Indian anti-money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), raided the premises of CoinSwitch Kuber, one of the largest local cryptocurrency exchanges, under the suspension of forex law violations. The agency searched five premises linked to the crypto exchange, including office facilities and residences of directors and the CEO. CoinSwitch allegedly violated...
