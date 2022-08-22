Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
Detroit News
Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say
A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with stealing pickup truck from Madison Heights Fire Department
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been charged with stealing a utility pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department earlier this week. Officials said the truck was stolen at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) by Ashon Lamar Norman, 30, of Romulus. Norma is accused of entering an...
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Punches thrown during Pontiac arrest leads to Oakland Co. investigation
In a now-viral video, two Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen repeatedly punching a woman whose family says is mentally ill.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery
WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
WILX-TV
Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom. Police say that Lewis has not been seen by...
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale man files false police report that wife hit him with frying pan hours after he assaulted her
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Ferndale man who allegedly assaulted his wife in the early morning on Aug. 10 was charged with filing a false police report when he told law enforcement she had attacked him with a frying pan. Dorin Amalfi, 31, had told Ferndale police that Wednesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary
DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.
Police looking for suspect in shootout at Detroit gas station caught on video
Police in Detroit are asking for help identifying a man who was involved in a shootout at a Detroit gas station last week on 8 Mile Road on the city’s northwest side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old arrested after large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl found in Port Huron, police say
PORT HURON, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after officials said they found large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a Port Huron home. Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office performed a search around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) at a home in the 1700 block of Yeager Street in Port Huron, they said.
Detroit man convicted of manslaughter in road rage killing of firefighter at Troy gas station
An Oakland County jury has found a Detroit man involved in a deadly road rage shooting last summer guilty on lesser charges. The victim was a Detroit firefighter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Department increases overtime pay to help deter gun violence as summer comes to a close
DETROIT – As we enter the final weekends of summer, Michigan Mayor Mike Duggan is now approving double-time pay for Detroit police officers to ensure the department has enough officers on the street to curb gun violence. Those enhanced overtime rates start Friday, and while they’ll only last a...
Rollover crash in Oakland County car dealership lot leaves man in critical condition
The Oakland County Sheriff said the Goodrich man, 53, drove through the intersection on M-15 at Dixie Highway in Independence Township and ended up in the parking lot of a car dealer. He crashed into a pole.
nbc25news.com
Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Emmett Township
EMMETT TWP., Mich. — Speed played a significant factor in the fatal crash that happened on E Columbia Avenue near Inn Road in Emmett Township on Monday around 8:50 a.m., according to Emmett Township Department of Public Safety Officers. Investigation shows Brett Muller, 20, of Battle Creek was traveling...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police confirms missing Shiawassee County teen has been found safe
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Brock has been located and is safe. EMA canceled. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Laingsburg. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School on Woodbury Rd. Police say he was last seen on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home
DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
