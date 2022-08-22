ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
UTICA, MI
Detroit News

Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery

WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
WARREN, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl last seen Aug. 18

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. According to authorities, the family of Laken Elezabeth Lewis last saw her Aug. 18 when she left their home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park - located near the border of Wixom and Commerce Township - to go for a walk. She never returned.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old arrested after large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl found in Port Huron, police say

PORT HURON, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after officials said they found large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a Port Huron home. Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office performed a search around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) at a home in the 1700 block of Yeager Street in Port Huron, they said.
PORT HURON, MI
nbc25news.com

Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Emmett Township

EMMETT TWP., Mich. — Speed played a significant factor in the fatal crash that happened on E Columbia Avenue near Inn Road in Emmett Township on Monday around 8:50 a.m., according to Emmett Township Department of Public Safety Officers. Investigation shows Brett Muller, 20, of Battle Creek was traveling...
EMMETT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.
DETROIT, MI

