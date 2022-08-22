Read full article on original website
Bentley Batur comes with 740 PS, costs £1.65 million
Bentley has unveiled their latest car, the Bentley Batur and the car gives us a look at what Bentley has planned for their future vehicles in terms of design and also for their EVs. The new Bentley Batur is the next coach-built model from Mulliner and the car comes with...
Lamborghini Urus Performante unveiled
Lamborghini has launched a new version of its Urus SUV, the Lamborghini Urus Performante and this new SUV gets a number of upgrades over the standard model. The Lamborghini Urus Performante is lighter than the standard model by 47 kg and it comes with the increased power of 666 CV, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds.
Updated Peugeot 3008 and 5008 unveiled
Peugeot has announced a range of updates for two of its models, the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, this includes some new trim levels and also enhanced specifications. The Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 will now both be available with Active Premium + and Allure Premium + which will replace the previous trim levels.
Range Rover SV Carmel Edition costs $345,000
The new Range Rover SV Carmel Edition will launch in the USA and this bespoke SUV will cost a massive $345,000. Just 17 units of the car will be made and they will only be available in North America, the car will come with an exclusive Satin Bronze paint job and will feature an exclusive interior.
Tuthill Porsche 911K unveiled
Tuthill Porsche has unveiled a new restomod, the Tuthill Porsche 911K and the car looks amazing from the photos and it comes with a range of carbon body panels and more. The Tuthill Porsche 911K was created for one of the company’s clients and it comes with some impressive specifications, this is one of the coolest 911s we have seen recently.
B1 Series: Colorful outside and inside
A rising star brand, IIIF150, recently released the sequel to its B2021 product, the B1 series. There is no doubt that IIIF150 once again shows off its unique appearance and colorful rear shell design. At the premiere of the new product in June, IIIF150 Air1 Pro was stunning, with a unique orange rear shell and breathing light design that overturned the monotonous, bloated and bulky design of rugged phones.
McLaren Solus GT is a track only supercar
McLaren has unveiled a new track-only supercar, the McLaren Solus GT which was originally a concept car that debuted in the virtual gaming world. The new McLaren Solus GT comes with 840 PS and 650 Nm of torque, it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 200 miles per hour.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS hits the track (Video)
The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS was made official this week, the car is designed for the track, although it is also road legal. We previously got to see a video of the car and now we have another one of the car in action on the track, it looks seriously impressive.
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is a 1817 HP supercar
Hennessey has unveiled their new Venom F5 Roadster, the car comes with a massive 1,817 horsepower and it is expected to have a top speed of over 300 miles per hour. All that power comes with a large price tag, the car will retail for $3 million and there will be 30 made, each one is fully personalized.
New Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to appear at Gamescom
Porsche has announced that they will show off a new look Porsche Vision Gran Turismo at Gamescon, which takes place this week in Cologne on the 24th of August. Porsche has said that the appearance of their Vision Turismo will change over the course of the show, you can see more details on what they have planned below.
Audi is joining Formula 1
Audi has announced that it is joining Formula 1, the carmaker will compete in Formula 1 from 2026 and you will use their own specially developed power unit. The announcement took place at the press conference for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. “Motorsport is an integral part...
Honor 70 smartphone launched in more countries
The Honor 70 smartphone launched in China back in May and now the device is launching in more countries. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2499 x 10980 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device features a 778G+ processor and it...
Deals: Mag M Magnetic Mount for iPad, save 9%
We have an awesome deal on the Mag M Magnetic Mount for iPad in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Mag M for iPad is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $107.99, it normally retails for $109. The Mag M Magnetic Mount is specifically built for...
Koenigsegg CC85 comes with 1382 HP
Koenigsegg has unveiled its latest supercar, the Koenigsegg CC85 and the car will be limited to just 50 units and it will come with a 5.0 litre V8 that can produce 1382 HP. The car comes with 1,385 horsepower when used with E85 and 1,186 horsepower when used with regular petrol, more details are below.
Vivo Y22s smartphone unveiled
Yesterday we had the new Vivo Y02S smartphone and now Vivo has launched another new device, the Vivo Y22s the handset comes with a 6.55-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The Vivo Y22s smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of...
Samsung Odyssey Ark shown off at Gamescom 2022 (Video)
Samsung recently announced their new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor and now Samsung is showcasing the device at Gamescom 2022. The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch gaming monitor with a 4K resolution and it can easily be used in both landscape and portrait modes as it can be rotated.
DJI Avata FPV drone unveiled
DJI has unveiled its latest drone, DJI Avata FPV drone, the device includes the DJI Avata Drone and DJI Goggles 2. Pricing for the DJI Avata FPV drone starts at $629 without a remote controller or goggles, the full package starts at $1,168. DJI Avata was built to awaken a...
Samsung Global Goals band for the Galaxy Watch launched
Samsung has announced the launch of its new Global Goals Band for the Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch. The Global Goals Band will be available in a range of countries including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Deals Reminder: JumpStory Premium Plan, Save 95%
Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome deal on the JumpStory Premium Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The JumpStory Premium Plan is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, which is a saving of 95% off the normal price. Boost...
Garmin fitness and smartwatches get new features
Garmin is releasing a range of new features for its fitness and outdoor smartwatches and also its cycling computers. These new software features are being released for select devices and will include some new heart tracking features and more. You can see more information below. Some of the notable features1...
