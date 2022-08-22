ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

927thevan.com

Dean Allen Dams

Dean Allen Dams, age 68, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Dean was born on November 5, 1953. A visitation for Dean will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI 49424. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services.
HOLLAND, MI
Another Stretch of US-31 to be Blocked Off in Holland

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 27, 2022) – An old line of “you can’t get there from here” could be appropriate for describing how motorists may be struggling to navigate the roads in and around the Holland area over the next week. On the heels of ongoing...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

$120M community development planned for Muskegon

A reimagined community development along the lakeshore is set to begin construction this week. Harbor 31 Development, the city of Muskegon, Sen. Jon Bumstead and other project leaders will come together Thursday, Aug. 25, to break ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St. on the shore of Muskegon Lake.
MUSKEGON, MI
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

A Michigan auto supplier struggled to find workers. It's hired 100-plus thanks to this language program

Zeeland — When Rosa Estrada first applied for a job at Gentex Corp., she couldn't make it through the interview because she didn't know English well enough. She was hired months later after learning enough of the language to get by, and has now worked for the automotive supplier for more than 20 years — but her early years there were not without challenges.
ZEELAND, MI
WWMTCw

Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
PORTAGE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

