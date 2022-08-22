Read full article on original website
Related
927thevan.com
Dean Allen Dams
Dean Allen Dams, age 68, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Dean was born on November 5, 1953. A visitation for Dean will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI 49424. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services.
927thevan.com
Another Stretch of US-31 to be Blocked Off in Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 27, 2022) – An old line of “you can’t get there from here” could be appropriate for describing how motorists may be struggling to navigate the roads in and around the Holland area over the next week. On the heels of ongoing...
Plan for apartments, townhouses at key Midtown Muskegon property moves forward
MUSKEGON, MI – Redevelopment is moving forward for a key piece of property in Muskegon’s Midtown district adjacent to downtown. A purchase agreement for the former Catholic Charities property at 1095 Third Street was approved Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the Muskegon City Commission. The purchaser, Suburban Property of...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
$120M community development planned for Muskegon
A reimagined community development along the lakeshore is set to begin construction this week. Harbor 31 Development, the city of Muskegon, Sen. Jon Bumstead and other project leaders will come together Thursday, Aug. 25, to break ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St. on the shore of Muskegon Lake.
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
Detroit News
A Michigan auto supplier struggled to find workers. It's hired 100-plus thanks to this language program
Zeeland — When Rosa Estrada first applied for a job at Gentex Corp., she couldn't make it through the interview because she didn't know English well enough. She was hired months later after learning enough of the language to get by, and has now worked for the automotive supplier for more than 20 years — but her early years there were not without challenges.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Muskegon Heights has one working fire truck
Right now, Muskegon Heights only has one fire truck capable of fighting fires.
Thousands expected at Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI - The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, celebrating beer, art and music. Thousands are expected at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual festival that kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
WWMTCw
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported
PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
9 fire departments work to stop structure fire in Comstock Park
9 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park. The structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek
High Beach Hazard at Lake Michigan Sunday evening
Dangerous swimming conditions this evening. A beach hazard statement has been issued for all lake shore counties in West Michigan for Sunday evening.
Large fire shuts down SB US-131 near GR for hours
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Fox17
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
'That gets overlooked': Muskegon police chief on shots fired at officers
The Muskegon Heights Police Chief says the two officers who were shot at are veterans of the department.
