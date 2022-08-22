Marvel Studios has been having one heck of a year with the release of two major films and all of their Disney+ series. The studios most recent project to hit the big screen was Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film was definitely divisive with a ton of mixed reviews. Love and Thunder gave us a look at what the God of Thunder has been up to after the events of Avengers: Endgame as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy. While the Guardians have a significantly small role in the film, their presence was pretty major in getting Thor back into the fight. If you were hoping to see more of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the film, you're in luck. Marvel released the Blu Ray details for the film and one of the deleted scenes includes Star-Lord and Mantis. The deleted scene is titled "Wasting Time" and features Mantis and Peter Quill convincing Thor to help their cause.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO