CNBC
'Avatar,' Spider-Man and Star Wars return to the big screen as summer box office winds down
Disney and Sony are rereleasing "Rogue One," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avatar" in domestic theaters in the coming weeks. The rereleases come as the box office ticket sales are down 30% compared to 2019 and there is 30% less product in movie theaters. Not only is there space on...
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
IGN
Warner Bros. Discovery May Have Found Its DC Kevin Feige, But Hurdles Reportedly Remain
Warner Bros. Discovery may have found its version of Kevin Feige. THR reports that Dan Lin is in talks to be the new company's DC chief, with far-reaching control over both film and television. In such a role Lin would report directly to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, bypassing multiple other division heads.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scenes Tease More Guardians of the Galaxy Action
Marvel Studios has been having one heck of a year with the release of two major films and all of their Disney+ series. The studios most recent project to hit the big screen was Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film was definitely divisive with a ton of mixed reviews. Love and Thunder gave us a look at what the God of Thunder has been up to after the events of Avengers: Endgame as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy. While the Guardians have a significantly small role in the film, their presence was pretty major in getting Thor back into the fight. If you were hoping to see more of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the film, you're in luck. Marvel released the Blu Ray details for the film and one of the deleted scenes includes Star-Lord and Mantis. The deleted scene is titled "Wasting Time" and features Mantis and Peter Quill convincing Thor to help their cause.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Collider
‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel
Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
How to watch The Defenders Saga in order on Disney Plus
The "Netflix Marvel shows" are now known as "The Defenders Saga" on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch them in order
Polygon
She-Hulk brings back the second Marvel Cinematic Universe villain ever
The premiere episode of Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a point of proving to viewers that the titular hero isn’t your old-school kind of Hulk. Unlike her big cousin Bruce Banner, from whom she acquires her gamma-irradiated blood, Jen Walters doesn’t struggle with repressed egos or monstrous alternate personalities. During her transformations into a green-skinned, occasionally costumed brawler, she’s still the same clever, sarcastic, and periodically hotheaded lawyer she always was.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2023
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
‘King Kong’ Series In The Works At Disney+
Disney+ has booked its trip to Skull Island. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney streaming service is developing a series about King Kong. Inspired by the 1933 film by Merian C. Cooper, the series “will return to Skull Island, exploring the mythology and mystery of Kong’s home.” Thus far, Stephany Folsom has signed on to write and executive produce the project alongside James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett.
Polygon
Hunger Games director to helm Netflix BioShock movie
Netflix announced on Thursday that Francis Lawrence, known for his work on the Hunger Games series and 2005’s I Am Legend, will be directing an adaption of 2007’s BioShock. Logan and Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green is also attached to pen the film’s script. BioShock hardly...
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder to Stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+
There will be even more love and more thunder when Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. The Marvel Studios movie, which premieres on the streaming service this Disney+ Day on September 8, joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies available to watch at home in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio. The latest in a lineup that includes Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and Avengers: Endgame, Disney+ subscribers streaming Thor: Love and Thunder at home in IMAX's 1.90:1 ratio will see up to 26% more picture for select sequences, making more of the action visible on screen.
Polygon
She-Hulk’s Wolverine Easter egg has Marvel teasing the X-Men yet again
Two episodes in, Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is already proving to be a confluence of all things Marvel Cinematic Universe, albeit in the cheekiest way. As a lawyer for superheroes, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finds herself brushing against the turbulent lives of both heroes and villains, even when she — and the audience — are least expecting it. Even doomscrolling out of boredom can reveal something new about the ever-evolving MCU. Say, an eventual appearance of one of the most famous mutants ever created.
ComicBook
First Star Wars: Andor Clip Released
Andor has released the first clip from the Star Wars series. Fans on Disney+ have been eagerly awaiting the newest show in the franchise. As the big premiere date in September draws nearer, Lucasfilm will probably begin to pull back the curtain even more. The definite beginning of this journey starts with this clip posted to the official Star Wars channels. Both Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgard's characters discuss how stealing from the Empire functions. Maybe it might be a little easier than previously believed? But, there's still plenty of danger lurking around every corner. Rogue One fans have to be over the moon that they're getting more of these characters in any way, shape or form after the movie's debut. It seems like there are big plans for Cassian Andor over at Lucasfilm. Check out the clip for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
‘WandaVision’ Helmer Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’
Marvel Studios appears to be one step closer to finalizing plans for the highly anticipated “Fantastic Four” reboot, with news that “WandaVision” helmer Matt Shakman is in talks to direct the project, Variety has confirmed. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased the movie, which is currently slated to debut on Nov. 8, 2024, revealing that “Fantastic Four” would kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, news of who will play the superhero team — Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing — and their primary foe Doctor Doom remains...
Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scenes detailed by Marvel
We no longer have to speculate about the Thor: Love and Thunder Disney Plus release date, as Disney revealed a few days ago that the recently released movie will hit its platform on September 8th. But a new Love and Thunder announcement brings us the news we’ve been waiting for — the list of official Thor 4 deleted scenes.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
