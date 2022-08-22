Read full article on original website
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
Deadly single-vehicle accident along Willow Glen Road in Yuba County
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities said a single-vehicle accident turned deadly in Yuba County. Few details about the crash have been released at this time, but the California Highway Patrol said the accident has temporarily closed Willow Glen Road from Skyview Drive to Brownsville for the investigation.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Grandson of Willows couple killed in 1994 crash furious about convicted killer's parole being granted
WILLOWS, Calif. - A Butte County man is speaking out for the first time regarding parole being granted for the man convicted of killing his grandparents in 1994. Richard Sehorn always finds comfort looking at pictures of his grandparents. His grandpa - Wilfred "Doc" Fox used to work at an...
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
Roseville Police record drivers traveling over 70 mph on city streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Since early July the Roseville Police Department has been sharing the effort of it’s traffic unit to reduce speeding and other poor driving habits throughout the city. The traffic unit is made up of six officers and one sergeant, according to the police department, with their main duties being; investigating fatal […]
Police ‘believe’ body found by dive team that of Kiely Rodni
The dive team said a car with Rodni's body inside was found in Prosser Lake. Police have not yet confirmed that Rodni's body has been located.
Woodland HS student hospitalized after crash with vehicle
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland High School student was taken to a hospital after they were involved in a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 25) The crash happened at Beamer and California streets. Officials said the student is in stable condition with...
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Motorcyclist Fatality Reported in Nevada County Accident
A traffic fatality was reported near Auburn on August 21 when a motorcyclist was involved in a collision. The accident happened near Combie and Cascade Crossing roads west of Lake of the Pines, which is a gated residential area, around 5:36 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the county coroner was called to the scene to declare the rider deceased.
Man arrested after reaching 115 mph in chase on Fiddyment Road near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville after a traffic stop in Lincoln turned into a police chase. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on August 18 at around 2 a.m. in rural Lincoln. The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.
Photos show bruising, car damage after Pelosi DUI crash
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Images obtained by KRON4 showed the aftermath of the Napa crash on May 28 that landed Paul Pelosi in jail. Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, will have to serve five days in jail for driving under the influence after he crashed his Porsche 911 Carrera S […]
4-year-old dies after drowning in Collins Lake
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A child died after being found submerged in a Yuba County lake for nearly 30 minutes Saturday. The 4-year-old girl was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. while swimming with family in the recreational area of Collins Lake on Aug. 20, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
Person taken to hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 99
GRIDLEY, Calif. - One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after being hit by a car on Highway 99 in Butte County. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of Gridley, just south of Highway 162. The CHP told Action News Now a passenger on a...
Cloverdale Man Missing Over a Month Under Suspicious Circumstances
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 16th, 2022, at around 4:00 am Gregory Peterson left his home in...
