Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Man killed by suspected armed robber at Capitol Casino in Sacramento identified

SACRAMENTO - The man killed by a suspected armed robber Monday morning at a Sacramento casino has been identified.  The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at Capitol Casino in Sacramento on 411 N. 16th Street. According to a police spokesperson, a man armed with a gun was attempting to rob the casino when a security guard, later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 27-year-old Sean Bernal, approached the robber. The shooter then shot the man, killing him, and continued to fire as he left the casino. Officers responding to the initial robbery report say they heard gunshots when they pulled up. The suspect, who was still armed, was attempting to leave when officers disarmed and detained him.  Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but think it is an isolated event. They don't believe there are outstanding suspects. The suspect was taken to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. After being medically cleared, he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to the incident, the police department states.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 people detained after early morning shooting in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Police say two people have been detained after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Friday morning.The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on 10th and K streets.No one was hurt, police say. The two suspects drove away after the shooting but were pulled over less than a mile away and taken into custody.Officers say a loaded handgun was found inside the car.Both suspects have since been arrested for related charges. Their names have not been released at this point. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Capitol Casino
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian

La Mancha Way Pedestrian Fatality Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A midnight hit-and-run in Sacramento caused the death of a pedestrian on August 20. The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of La Mancha Way and Elder Court, according to the Sacramento Police Department incident report. They said when responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with major injuries lying in the roadway that appeared to have been caused by a vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Arrests Suspects in Two Freeway Shootings

VALLEJO, Calif. – Detectives assigned to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division (GGD) Special Investigations Unit arrested two suspects in connection with separate freeway shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways in June and July of this year. On Tuesday, June 14, officers assigned to the...
VALLEJO, CA
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Investigation underway after crash involving ambulance in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a crash involving an ambulance early Thursday morning in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 25) The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Sacramento police...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, boy hurt in Oak Park-area shooting

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after two people were found shot in Oak Park late Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 4000 block of Broadway just after 10 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims – a male juvenile and a woman. Both victims had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton

STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Videos show sword-wielding Sacramento man being shot by SWAT officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police havereleased body-worn camera videos that show a man being shot by a SWAT officer while raising a sword earlier this month. Audio from a call with a crisis negotiator that police also released on Tuesday indicates that the man, identified as Isaiah Gardner, was threatening his wife before authorities stormed the home and shot him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead after crashing into field on Liberty Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One is dead after a crash on Highway 99 at Liberty Road, Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler drove into a fence and landed in a field. Officers also say they received reports that the driver in the vehicle was driving recklessly earlier.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

